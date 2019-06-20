The East Central College Board of Trustees recently extended President Jon Bauer’s contract to June 30, 2022.
The extension was voted on after the board’s monthly meeting Monday, June 10, during an executive session. Trustees Prudence Fink Johnson and Audrey Freitag were both absent. The extension was made public Friday afternoon, June 14.
Bauer’s former contract was in effect until June 2020, but the board voted to extend it for two more years. His salary remains the same at $151,742.
Bauer completed his seventh year with the college at the end of the spring semester.
“I’m very excited about the next three years,” he said. “I’m committed to East Central and very pleased that the board extended my contract. I’m looking forward to the work that’s ahead of us.”
Bauer has led the college through celebrations and challenges during his seven years at the college.
In 2018, the college was placed “on notice” for its accreditation. Since then, Bauer has been working hard to get the college back on track.
Strategic Plan
That’s why he’s looking forward to the completion of the strategic plan later this summer.
Bauer added that there are many committees that are and have been working on the plan.
The board of trustees will have a special workshop Tuesday, June 25, to discuss the mission and vision of the college. The workshop is just one of the many steps the college is taking.
The strategic plan will be in place through 2024. Bauer noted that once the plan is completed, it will be important to quickly begin implementation.
“Once the plan is in place, we want to work right away to carry it out,” he said.
The college received a visit from a Higher Learning Commission team in 2017 for a routine review of the college’s accreditation.
The team made a recommendation that the school be put on probation for failure to meet HLC standards.
Then in April 2018, the recommendation was lessened to the “on notice” status mentioned above.
The college chose CampusWorks, Bradenton, Fla., to help develop the strategic plan — SOAR to 2024.
CampusWorks has led two previous mission and vision workshops this year and helped plan the Future Summit held in January.
The strategic plan is set to be reviewed and voted on by the trustees at the August meeting.
Anniversary
Bauer also has been president during times of celebration, including the college’s 50th anniversary.
“I’m very aware of the history and the importance it’s played,” Bauer said.
He noted it was very meaningful for him to be president during this time.
“I think quite often about those who had the original vision of the college,” Bauer said.
He also said he’s spoken with those who have big dreams for the school.
Bauer noted the college strives to fulfill those dreams by laying the foundation and doing the work for the next 50 years.
With the strategic plan in the making, Bauer said first and foremost are the students.
“We’ll focus on making sure we’re making pathways for students,” he said.
He’s hoping to reach more students through a variety of ways.
While there will always be a focus on serving traditional students, as well as students there for the technical program, high-schoolers will now be a priority.
Bauer said they’re looking into placing an emphasis on early college programs and providing for students before they graduate high school.
“We’ll take steps to make sure our priorities are accomplished,” he said.
Bauer noted it’s important for the college to stay flexible and responsive.
Additionally, Bauer said even the best plan can fall apart.
“We have to be ready to meet those challenges when they arrive,” he said.
Aside from keeping the students a priority, Bauer said he strives to provide a good environment for the faculty and staff, and wants to serve the community as a leader and resource.
“That’s how I approach this work,” he said. “I pour my heart and soul into this job.”
Throughout this year and last year, the college has held several events to celebrate the 50 years.
The 50th anniversary celebration will conclude Sept. 15 with a campus open house.
Until then, the school will be represented in several parades around the regional and district area.