The East Central College theater department announced the cast for the February 2020 musical “9-5” with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick.
Set in the late 1970s, this story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.
The cast will be led by ECC theater veterans Brittany Losh as Judy Bernly; Tara Steffens as Violet Newstead; and Chad Greife Wetenhall as Franklin Hart; with newcomers Rebecca Evans as Doralee Rhodes and Crystal Pratt as Roz Keith.
Joining them in principal roles are Isaac Corum as Joe; Jonathan Robertson as Dwayne; Donovan Counts as Josh; Jessie Patterson as Missy Hart; Abby Shallin as Maria; Trey Dinker as Dick Bernly; Andrew Carter as Bob; Kyle Counts as Tinsworthy; Briley Howell as Kathy; and Heidi Nuckolls as Margaret.
Rounding out the company is Rita Bub, Diane Burnett, Carol Buescher, Jagger Case, Schuyler Condon, Kathy Dawson, Jasmine Derhammer, Camryn Dunivin, Aidan Gildehouse, Sam Holland, Patty Kellmann, Zack Kimker, Meg Kimminau, Nate Mendez-Torres, Sebastian Montowine, Russell Pinnell, Anna Marie- Sampson, Lainie Shollenberger, Sue Spann, Sydney Smith, Erin Wehmeyer, Sophia Wildt and Andrew Utz.
Performances will be held Feb. 20-22 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m.in the John Edson Anglin Performing Arts Center.
Tickets go on sale this Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. at ecctheatre.com. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at the Theater Box Office at 636-584-6693.
“9-5” is being directed by Grace Austin with music direction by Holly Barber, choreography by Chris Page-Sanders, set design by Bess Moynihan, lighting design by Kevin Shaw and costume design by Marci Franklin.