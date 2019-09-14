The 50th anniversary celebration of East Central College will take place this Sunday, Sept. 15.
An assortment of activities will take place all across campus during the event, which runs from noon to 4 p.m.
Activities include a display of vehicles from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, an assortment of food trucks, petting zoo, games and inflatables for children and a photo booth. An Exceptional Equestrians display will begin at noon and conclude at 3 p.m.
At the East Central Training Center, a culinary demonstration will begin at 12:15 p.m. and is expected to last an hour. Two more will be held later in the day at 1:15-2:15 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.
In the Art Gallery, 10-minute Matterhorn Performances will take place at 12:30-1:30 p.m.
The first walking tour of campus will commence at 1 p.m. from the Buescher Hall lobby. The second walking tour will begin at 3 p.m.
An alumni reunion for Phi Theta Kappa, Student Government Association, student clubs, athletes and coaches will take place from 1-2 p.m. in the theater lobby.
The Jazz Band and Choir will perform for guests from 1-2 p.m. on the Donald Shook Student Center Quad.
In the theater starting at 2 p.m., guests will enjoy a formal presentation of the 50th anniversary and time capsule ceremony. Throughout the day, the education faculty will be recording messages to be placed in the time capsule.
There will be a poetry reading in the Hansen Hall Art Gallery from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Another alumni reunion is scheduled for performing arts students, faculty and staff for 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the theater lobby.
Additionally, several academic departments will host trivia-related activities, the art department will present a 50th anniversary mosaic project and an escape room will be set up in Hansen Hall.