The Washington Fire Department responded to a call Thursday, July 18, regarding a dog stuck in a culvert pipe at a house off of Country Club Grounds south of Washington.
The homeowners, Donna and Glenn Ruether, had been out of town when the dog, named Abby, 9, got stuck. One of Donna’s friends had been checking on Abby.
The friend visited the home Wednesday afternoon and again that night with Abby nowhere in sight. By 6 a.m. the next morning, Abby was still missing and Donna knew something was wrong.
The Ruethers’ friend contacted Donna explaining that Abby had not been seen for more than 12 hours.
Donna then called a neighbor for help. On his way to the house the neighbor said he could hear Abby barking from the pipe.
Donna said she was pretty sure Abby crawled into the pipe to escape the rains Wednesday.
At that point the Washington Fire Department was called.
When the fire company arrived, firemen did everything they could think of to coax the dog out. They tried pushing her with a shovel and spraying her behind with a garden hose and then a fire hose.
The firefighters then called St. Louis Stray and Rescue, Dr. Smith from the Animal Hospital of Washington and the Missouri Department of Conservation for advice.
The fire department contacted the Ruethers and was granted permission to cut through the driveway and culvert pipe. The owners also agreed to pay for any expenses that would ensue.
A fire crew then contacted KJ Unnerstall Construction to cut a hole in the concrete on the driveway and through the pipe.
A KJ worker used a circular saw to cut through the concrete and the culvert pipe. Washington fireman Curtis Peffermann suited up and wedged himself into the hole enough to reach Abby and pulled her out. He had the help from his father Jim who also is a fireman.
Donna’s brother-in-law Jeff Eckelkamp then rushed Abby to see Dr. Smith for further analysis.
After it was all said and done, Donna said Abby just needed some water and that she was doing really well. The Ruethers also rushed back to see her.
“We came back as soon as we heard,” she said. “I couldn’t wait.”
As soon as Abby saw the Ruethers, Donna said Abby started crying.
“She was so happy,” she said. “She’s a good dog.”
Donna said she’s thankful for the firefighters and everyone else who helped with the rescue.
“We’ve got a big hole in our driveway, but it’s worth it,” she said.