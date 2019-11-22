Several hundred local Scouts, scoutmasters and volunteers took to the streets Saturday, Nov. 16, to collect Scouting for Food bags.
Roughly 5,500 more items were collected over last year’s total in the Osage District, which includes Franklin, Crawford and Southern Warren counties.
“Over the past 10 years, this was probably one of the top three collections,” said Ken Etter, Osage District senior district executive.
The district collected about 66,000 food items, with more than 18,800 items collected within the Washington area. The St. Louis area total ended up being 1.97 million.
“The need is great here,” said Etter, noting many of the volunteers hunt to provide food for their families. “They were helping others while they themselves are in need.”
Nearly one in seven people in the bistate region are food insecure. That’s more than 427,000 people. Roughly, 114,000 of those people are children.
The USDA describes food insecurity as a lack of access to enough food for an active, healthy lifestyle for all household members.
Scouts in the Washington area dropped off the food items at the St. Francis Borgia Grade School cafeteria.
“We’d like to thank St. Francis (Borgia) for the use of the grade school cafeteria over the years,” said Rick Eichholz, local Scouting for Food chairman. “The use of this facility as a central collection point has helped make the food drive easier and operate more efficiently. Other ‘thank yous’ include SFB, UCC and Loving Hearts pantries along with their volunteers for boxing the goods and supplying lunch items.”
The food collected in the district will stay local in the district. The items will be divided among 23 different pantries.
The Scouts collected everything from peanut butter and jelly, to pasta, soups, chili and canned vegetables.
“Hearty substances as opposed to junk (food),” said Etter.
The Scouts worked from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Several area churches collected over the weekend as well. The Scouts will pick up those donations to distribute to food banks.
Any food items dropped off at Goodwill stores also will be distributed to the pantries.
“I’d like to thank the community for their generosity,” said Etter. “We’ll be back out next year.”
Approximately 30,000 Scouts throughout the St. Louis metro area, southeast Missouri, central and southern Illinois, participated in the drive.
Rick Breitenbach and John and Nancy Struckhoff supplied a hot chili lunch for the local workers Saturday. Doris and Ron Tobben provided hot dogs for all of the helpers as well.
“We appreciate the articles and pictures by The Missourian each year, which serve to keep people informed and help to promote the food drive,” said Eichholz. “But most of all, a big ‘thank you’ goes to the residents of the Washington area. Your continued generosity each year has made our food drive a huge success.
“It has grown to be one of the largest drives in the area, benefiting thousands of people over the years,” he noted. “We hope to have your continued support in the years to come.”
Residents who did not receive a bag or forgot to donate can still participate through Nov. 24, by dropping off nonperishable, canned food at any MERS Missouri Goodwill location.
This year’s campaign also was sponsored by Great Clips, Raising Cane’s and MedExpress.
Scouting for Food began in 1985 by John Zangas in the Greater St. Louis Area Council as his Eagle Scout project. It’s the largest single-day food drive in the Boy Scouts of America.