On Tuesday, six candidates were vying for three separate first responder board seats on both ends of Franklin County.
Meramec EMS
The Meramec Ambulance District was formed in 1972 by public vote to provide ambulance service to the Pacific, Catawissa, Robertsville, Gray Summit, Labadie, St. Albans and Villa Ridge areas.
It is governed by a board of directors divided into six subdistricts.
Shelby Cox defeated incumbent Daniel Leslie for the Subdistrict 1 director position by a 71 to 27 percent margin.
Of the total 394 ballots cast in the ambulance district, Cox received 282 to Leslie’s 109.
According to its website, the district responds to over 3,500 calls per year, and employs 30 full-time and 20 part-time staff responding from four stations in the ambulance district.
Pacific Fire
The Pacific Fire Protection District provides fire protection, rescue and basic life support for approximately 15,000 citizens and covers 78 square miles.
The communities covered by the district include the city of Pacific, the towns of Catawissa and Robertsville, and other unincorporated portions of Franklin, Jefferson and St. Louis counties.
The fire district is governed by a three-person board of directors.
On Tuesday, voters chose to re-elect incumbent Chris Wymer by a 57 to 42 percent margin over challenger Tom Grgic to serve a six-year term.
Of the 1,183 total votes cast by residents in that fire district, Wymer received 675 and Grgic garnered 504.
St. Clair Fire
The St. Clair Fire District covers 243 square miles in Franklin County and it too is governed by a three-person board of directors.
Voters who live in that area elected Stephanie Butenhoff over Jay James Rice by a 72 to 27 percent margin to serve a six-year term on the fire district board.
Of the 1,019 votes cast, Butenhoff received 728 and Rice collected 278.