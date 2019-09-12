The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who struck a county patrol vehicle Tuesday while driving a stolen truck.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said dispatchers were contacted at 7:45 a.m. for a suspected stolen truck in the Green Acres Subdivision off Highway K near St. Clair. The truck was sitting roadside.
The caller recognized the truck that had been stolen from Washington County.
The truck left the road before deputies arrived and the caller followed it onto southbound Highway K. The suspect then turned onto Meramec View Drive where a Franklin County detective was located, Pelton said.
The detective pulled in behind the truck the suspect was driving. The suspect drove around a house at a dead end of the road and drove back onto Meramec View Drive. The man then turned into a private dead-end drive, authorities said.
The detective pulled in behind the suspect in the truck, when the man realized he was at a dead end, he put the stolen vehicle in reverse, striking the detective’s patrol vehicle. The suspect then fled on foot into the woods, according to Pelton. The detective was not injured when the suspect struck his vehicle.
A sheriff’s office K-9 unit tracked the suspect to where he crossed the Meramec River near Redhorse River Access. Deputies still were searching the area for the man Tuesday afternoon. He is described as a white male is in his early to mid 20s. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and a black baseball cap. Anyone qho sees the suspect or who knows information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 636-583-2560
The suspect was driving a 1988 white Chevy truck that had been spray painted black. The truck was recovered by deputies, Pelton said.