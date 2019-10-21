Franklin County deputies and a K-9 unit aided other law enforcement officers Tuesday in the apprehension of a man suspected in a carjacking and kidnapping.
A 28-year-old House Springs man was taken into custody following a pursuit Tuesday that ended off Shannon Lane near Robertsville.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the man carjacked and kidnapped a woman in St. Louis Tuesday morning.
The victim said she was later let out of the vehicle near Highway BB and Regina Road in Jefferson County, said Sheriff Dave Marshak. She then walked to a nearby home and called 911. The victim was apparently unhurt during the incident.
Jefferson County deputies saw the stolen vehicle after 11:50 a.m. on Highway 30 and Local Hillsboro Road near Cedar Hill.
The suspect sped away from deputies, refusing to stop the vehicle, Marshak said. He was pursued onto Highway NN into Franklin County,
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the suspect drove to a dead end on Shannon lane when he got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.
Franklin and Jefferson County deputies ran after the suspect. He was taken into custody a shot time later with the assistance of Rolo, one of two Franklin County Sheriff’s Office dogs.
“He (Rolo) tracked him for a few hundred yards and the man was apprehended under a tarp covering hay bales,” Pelton said.
The man’s name was not released as of Friday morning pending formal charges.
Collaboration is important with surrounding agencies,” Pelton told The Missourian. “It was good teamwork between Franklin and Jefferson counties.
“Criminals don’t know boundaries,” he added. “There was good communication — good teamwork on the perimeter and during the apprehension.”
Marshak added that the Missouri Highway Patrol and Pacific police assisted during the incident.