The attorney defending the Honda Motor Company in a wrongful death suit of a Sullivan man last fall, has requested additional depositions from multiple sources, including a highway patrolman and firefighters.
Last week, Benjamin Steven Harner, an attorney representing the American Honda Motor Company, gave notice to take depositions of members of the Sullivan Fire Protection District, who were at the scene of the accident that resulted in the death of Mason C. Kirk, 18, more than a year ago.
Seven other notices of depositions also were filed Oct. 22, including the Missouri highway patrolman who responded to the crash south of Highway J outside Sullivan and wrote the crash report.
The other depositions will be taken from private citizens, including Alyssa Sharp, 16, who is named as a defendant in the wrongful death lawsuit.
Other Subpoenas
According to court documents filed in October, the Sullivan School District was issued a subpoena to supply yearbooks from 2016 and 2019 to the automaker’s defense counsel by Oct. 21.
On Aug. 9, attorneys representing Honda motioned for a special trial setting and sent subpoenas to Missouri Baptist Hospital, the hospital EMS who treated both patients at the scene, and the Franklin County medical examiner for all records concerning the investigation into Kirk’s death.
Subpoenas also have been issued to AT&T Mobility for cellphone records of three different phone numbers used Sept. 16, 2018.
Sharp
No specific damages being sought are listed in the lawsuit that alleges Sharp’s negligent driving and faulty equipment in the Honda Pilot contributed to Kirk’s death.
Although the lawsuit does not dispute the Highway Patrol preliminary report that Kirk’s vehicle crossed the centerline, it still alleges Sharp did not react quickly enough to avoid the collision.
Court documents state Kirk was traveling northbound on Route H. He drove around a curve in the roadway and collided head-on with Sharp, who was traveling southbound on Route H.
The suit alleges Sharp failed to keep a careful lookout, drove at an excessive speed, failed to stop, swerve or apply the brakes when there was sufficient time to do so in order to prevent her vehicle from colliding with the Honda driven by Kirk; was inattentive in driving her vehicle; and failed to act once the danger of collision between her vehicle and Kirk’s became apparent.
Honda
The suit alleges the Honda Pilot Kirk was driving was defective and unreasonably dangerous in several respects, including, but not limited to, the following:
• The front driver seat system was assembled, installed, marketed, distributed and sold with defectively manufactured seat frame rivets;
• The seat system, including its component parts, failed to function properly in a foreseeable crash, allowing the front seat to separate from the vehicle floor and increasing the risk of injury to the seated occupant;
• The seat system, including its component parts, lacked adequate testing and/or inspection to ensure it was reasonably suitable for its intended purpose and provided adequate occupant protection in foreseeable crash conditions before it was distributed and sold.
As a result of these and other factors, the plaintiffs sustained medical expenses; funeral expenses; the physical, mental and emotional pain and suffering endured by Kirk between the time of his injury and his death.