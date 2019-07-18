Court proceedings have been pushed back again for two St. Clair men charged with the forcible rape and sodomy of a county woman more than 10 years ago.
A change of judge motion was granted last week for defendants Alvin L. Hunter, 68, and Charles K. King, 65.
Following the motion, a hearing set for Tuesday, July 16, in front of 20th Circuit Presiding Judge Ike Lamke was canceled. The case has been sent to Lamke’s secretary for the assignment of a new judge, according to court records.
Whomever is appointed will be the fourth judge in the case and the second judge change in just over a month. In June, Judge Craig E. Hellmann recused himself from the cases. Judge Hellmann first was appointed to the case Dec. 26, 2017, following the retirement of former presiding Judge Gael D. Wood.
Alleged Rape
Authorities allege King and Hunter repeatedly raped and sodomized a woman who was highly intoxicated at the time.
The sexual assaults occurred sometime between March 1 and July 31, 2008, at a residence outside of St. Clair, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.
A Franklin County grand jury issued multi-count indictments against the men in September 2016.
Hunter is charged with eight counts of forcible rape and six counts of forcible sodomy. King is charged in the indictment with five counts of forcible rape and one count of deviant sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion. Both suspects stated that the encounter with the victim was consensual.
The case was investigated by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
King and Hunter videotaped the sexual assault of the woman, who was 29 or 30 years old at the time.
The victim appeared in the video to be unconscious, according to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office in 2016.
Hunter and King were interviewed in 2016 after the videotape was turned over to authorities.
During the interviews, both admitted to having sex with the victim and to videotaping the incident, investigators reported in the statement.
Attorneys
King is represented by Scott Fulford, an attorney with Robinson Brinkmann and Fulford LLC, Union, the firm that Franklin County Prosecutor Matt Becker had been a partner with before he was elected into office. Hunter is being represented by Taylor D. Goodale, of Aubuchon Buescher and Goodale LLC, Union.
Due to the Fulford’s connection with the prosecutor’s office, both cases are being prosecuted by special prosecutors, Michael K. Hayes, St. Louis, and Paige K. Wheeler, Jefferson City.
A motion to consolidate the two cases filed by Hayes was granted by Judge Hellmann May 31.
According to state statute, cases can be consolidated for trial if the defendants are both charged with similar counts, the victim is the same person and the date and time of occurrence is the same.