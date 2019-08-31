A Jefferson County man was sentenced to a seven-year prison term on charges stemming from a two-county vehicle pursuit in a stolen truck.
Richard W. Christian, 31, De Soto, pleaded guilty Monday, Aug., 26 in front of 20th District Circuit Judge Craig E. Hellmann. Christian also had been charged with more than 20 felonies in Jefferson County since 2016.
Under terms of the plea bargain, Christian was ordered to serve seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the charge of tampering with a motor vehicle, a felony. He also was ordered into a long-term post-conviction treatment program.
In addition, Christian was sentenced to four years in prison on the charge of resisting arrest while committing a felony. The terms run concurrently.
County Charges
The Franklin County charges are from a September 2018 pursuit that began in the Lonedell area.
The sheriff officers said dispatchers received a report that a Chevy Colorado truck had been stolen on Virginia Mines Road in St. Clair.
The truck was last seen traveling eastbound toward Highway 30. A Franklin County detective who was in the area of Highways 30 and 47 stopped and waited for the truck that was traveling toward his location.
A few moments later, the truck was eastbound on Highway 30 and passed the parked detective’s vehicle. The detective attempted to stop the truck, but the driver, later identified as Christian, refused to stop the vehicle, authorities said.
A pursuit began on Highway 30, traveling into Jefferson County where Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit of the truck.
Authorities allege Christian drove the truck on Highway Y to Highway H where it “spun out” and reversed course toward the detective’s vehicle. The detective lost sight of the vehicle after turning around.
A search of the area was conducted and the detective located Christian walking on Joe Buck Road where he was taken into custody.
In June, Judge Hellmann rejected a motion by Christian’s attorney for the man to be released on his own recognizance.
In 2016, Christian was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered into a long-term drug treatment program on charges involving motor vehicle theft, burglaries, property damages, and receiving stolen property.