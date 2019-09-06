Members are invited to the 79th annual meeting of Crawford Electric Cooperative Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the co-op at 10301 N. Service Road., between Bourbon and Sullivan.
Vehicles should be parked in fields on the co-op’s 60-acre campus. Shuttles will transport attendees to the garage where the meeting will be held.
Members attending the meeting should enter at the American flag at the east delivery entrance and follow directions of the employees helping with parking and registration.
Registration will start at 8 a.m. Early attendees will have an opportunity to take a virtual-reality tour of a power plant thanks to specialized goggles supplied by Associated Electric Cooperative. This will be available only between 8 and 10 a.m., and only to the first 75 members.
The business meeting will convene at 10 a.m. Blake Beckett, an award-winning singer from Bourbon, will perform around 9:40 a.m. and will lead the national anthem at 10 a.m.
The Sons of Britches band from Branson will entertain in the afternoon.
The guest speaker is Tim Lewis, a member of the leadership team at the co-op’s power supplier Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperative. Lewis, who has worked at Sho-Me since 2002, is the manager of member services and corporate communication.
Business at the meeting will include the election of three directors who are unopposed in their election bids. This action will occur by floor vote during the morning business session, which starts at 10 a.m.
Additional information about the candidates may be found on the co-op’s website: www.crawfordelec.com.
Members registered at the annual meeting will each receive a gift. They also will be eligible to win one of several attendance prizes to be drawn. The grand prize is a $300 electric credit.
Registered members also will be served a lunch cooked by the Crawford County Cattlemen.
Crawford Electric Cooperative is a member of Touchstone Energy, a national alliance of locally owned electric co-ops. Crawford Electric serves about 20,000 meters along almost 3,000 miles of distribution lines in Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Washington and Dent counties.