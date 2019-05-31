A county man is asking Washington city officials to ban the sale of synthetic urine, which is being used to cheat drug testing.
Mike Peterson, with Brand New Beginnings, addressed the Washington City Council Monday, May 20, urging it to create an ordinance that prohibited its sale.
The products are not illegal and they have the potential to allow persons with drugs in their system to come back with negative results of a pre-employment drug screen.
“This synthetic urine is being sold in your town. They do not care about your residents,” he said. “This is dangerous for the city and dangerous for your residents.”
Peterson noted synthetic urine is sold “all over the city.”
“There is no legal use of it in the world.”
At a store in Washington, a 3-ounce supply of synthetic urine costs about $20 and a 2-ounce bottle of special shampoo designed to remove “toxins” from the hair costs about $15, a 2017 Missourian investigation revealed.
The council made no decision on an ordinance during the meeting.
History
Peterson and his wife, Barbara, of St. Clair, purchased the home drug testing company Test My Teen after they lost their son, Benjamin, in 2016 from a heroin and fentanyl overdose.
Test My Teen, now called Brand New Beginnings, is a nonprofit organization that provides drug-testing kits and information for parents on how to address testing their teen, among other resources.
For Peterson, the fake urine threatens the work he and his wife are doing and could render as moot the 250,000 drugs tests they have given away previously.
He added he is developing a new test that can determine if synthetic urine is used.
Mike Peterson also noted that fake urine used with a device called “the Whizinator” can make it easier to pass a drug test.
The synthetic urine will pass the lab testing, and the main reason people are caught is the temperature of the liquid.
According to Peterson, there are 18 states that have banded the sale of synthetic urine, which is marketed for use for sexual fetishes.
He said state Rep. Nate Tate has introduced legislation banning the fake urine statewide but the bill never gained enough momentum for passage.
Peterson said data from the first eight states that banned the substance indicate there are fewer workplace injuries since the ban was put into place.
Because measures to ban the substance statewide have failed, the Petersons are going from city to city in the area seeking ordinances to ban the fake urine.
In addition to teens using drugs without detection, employers could unknowingly hire heroin addicts, Mike Peterson said.
Police Chief Ed Menefee said he is familiar with synthetic urine and its use to pass drug tests.
He said that reputable drug companies use more precise testing that can show if the urine submitted is not real.