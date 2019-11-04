It’s not too late to participate in the annual Warners’ Warm-Up coat drive currently underway in Franklin County.
The drive for new and gently used coats kicked off this past Friday and runs through Thursday, Nov. 7.
Keith Whittemore, one of the local organizers, said the drive is being held one week earlier to give agencies that distribute the coats more time to get them in the hands of those who need them most.
“As temperatures continue to drop, coats of all sizes are needed, especially for children,” he said.
Warners’ Warm-Up has been held annually in the St. Louis area for over 20 years. This is the 10th year for the drive in Franklin County.
Whittemore said just over 2,000 coats were collected last year — the first time the drive topped 2,000.
“Our goal this year is to do it again,” he said.
Coats for men, women and children, and all sizes are needed, he said. The most pressing need is for children’s coats.
Whittemore stressed that all of the coats collected in Franklin County will stay here. The coats will be distributed by Agape House of St. Clair; Loving Hearts, Washington; Meramec Community Mission, Sullivan; Agape House of Pacific; Franklin County Children’s Division; Gerald Community Outreach and Pantry; Pregnancy Assistance Center, Washington; Union Food Pantry; and Harvest Table, Washington.
Collection Sites
Coats can be dropped off at any of 33 collection sites, which include schools, churches and businesses:
Washington — Applebee’s, 1960 Washington Crossing; The Creek Grill & Sports Bar, 2000 Phoenix Center Drive; Grace’s Merry Go Round Stores, 1052 Washington Square; Mercy North Doctors Building, 851 E. Fifth St., Suite 300; Mercy Emergency Room; The Missourian, 14 W. Main St.; Schnucks, 2073 Washington Crossing; South Point Elementary, 2300 Southbend Drive; Washington West Elementary, 1570 W. Fifth St.; Washington High School, 600 Blue Jay Drive; KLPW 1220 AM, 6531 Highway BB; Presbyterian Church of Washington, 4834 South Point Road; First Baptist Church of Washington, 111 E. 14th St.; St. Francis Borgia Elementary, 225 Cedar St.; and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, 1000 Borgia Drive.
Union — Anytime Fitness, 110 Union Plaza Drive; Fricks Market, 401 Central Ave.; Great 8 Cinema, 5 Prairie Dell Plaza Drive; Optima Dental, 124 W. Main St.; Purschke’s Oil, 405 Old Highway 50 West; Immaculate Conception School, 111 N. Washington Ave.; Union High School, 1217 W. Main St.; Clearview Elementary, 1581 Clearview Road; Scenic Regional Library, 251 Union Plaza Drive; First Presbyterian Church of Union, 105 E. Main St.; and Zion UCC Union, 115 S. Washington Ave.
Sullivan — Edward Jones, 10 First Community Plaza.
Pacific — Storm Guard Roofing and Construction, 114 E. Orleans St.; and Scenic Regional Library, 119 W. St. Louis St.
St. Clair — St. Clair Elementary School, 895 Bardot St.; Southern Baptist of St. Clair, 405 Park Drive.
New Haven — Campbellton Elementary, 3693 Highway 185.
St. Albans — The Fulton School, 123 Schoolhouse Road.
Two Washington companies, Melton Machine & Control Company and Parker-Hannifin Sporlan, also are conducting internal collection drives.
Coat Sorting
The coats will be sorted Sunday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Washington. Volunteers and community service groups will help sort all of the coats to get them ready for distribution.
Whittemore said all volunteers are welcome, including students, families, groups — anyone who would like to help.
“People can call ahead and let us know they will be there or they can just show up that morning,” he said.
Whittemore can be reached at whittemore.keith@gmail.com or 314-629-8448.