The annual Warners’ Warm-Up coat drive in Franklin County will wrap up this Thursday.
The drive seeks new and gently used coats of all sizes. The coats will be distributed by local agencies.
Keith Whittemore, one of the local organizers, said it’s not too late to drop off coats.
Coats can be dropped off at any of the following collection sites:
Washington — Applebee’s, 1960 Washington Crossing; The Creek Grill & Sports Bar, 2000 Phoenix Center Drive; Grace’s Merry Go Round Stores, 1052 Washington Square; Mercy North Doctors Building, 851 E. Fifth St., Suite 300; Mercy Emergency Room; The Missourian, 14 W. Main St.; Schnucks, 2073 Washington Crossing; South Point Elementary, 2300 Southbend Drive; Washington West Elementary, 1570 W. Fifth St.; Washington High School, 600 Blue Jay Drive; KLPW 1220 AM, 6531 Highway BB; Presbyterian Church of Washington, 4834 South Point Road; First Baptist Church of Washington, 111 E. 14th St.; St. Francis Borgia Elementary, 225 Cedar St.; and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, 1000 Borgia Drive.
Union — Anytime Fitness, 110 Union Plaza Drive; Fricks Market, 401 Central Ave.; Great 8 Cinema, 5 Prairie Dell Plaza Drive; Optima Dental, 124 W. Main St.; Purschke’s Oil, 405 Old Highway 50 West; Immaculate Conception School, 111 N. Washington Ave.; Union High School, 1217 W. Main St.; Clearview Elementary, 1581 Clearview Road; Scenic Regional Library, 251 Union Plaza Drive; First Presbyterian Church of Union, 105 E. Main St.; and Zion UCC Union, 115 S. Washington Ave.
Sullivan — Edward Jones, 10 First Community Plaza.
Pacific — Storm Guard Roofing and Construction, 114 E. Orleans St.; and Scenic Regional Library, 119 W. St. Louis St.
St. Clair — St. Clair Elementary School, 895 Bardot St.; Southern Baptist of St. Clair, 405 Park Drive.
New Haven — Campbellton Elementary, 3693 Highway 185.
St. Albans — The Fulton School, 123 Schoolhouse Road.
Two Washington companies, Melton Machine & Control Company and Parker-Hannifin Sporlan, also are conducting internal collection drives.
Warners’ Warm-Up has been held annually in the St. Louis area for over 20 years. This is the 10th year for the drive in Franklin County.
Whittemore said just over 2,000 coats were collected last year — the first time the drive topped 2,000. The goal is to exceed 2,000 coats again.
Coats for men, women and children, and all sizes are needed, he said. The most pressing need is for children’s coats.
The coats will be distributed by Agape House of St. Clair; Loving Hearts, Washington; Meramec Community Mission, Sullivan; Agape House of Pacific; Franklin County Children’s Division; Gerald Community Outreach and Pantry; Pregnancy Assistance Center, Washington; Union Food Pantry; and Harvest Table, Washington.
Coat Sorting
The coats will be sorted this Sunday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Washington. Volunteers and community service groups will help sort all of the coats to get them ready for distribution.
Whittemore said all volunteers are welcome, including students, families, groups — anyone who would like to help.
“People can call ahead and let us know they will be there or they can just show up that morning,” he said.
Whittemore can be reached at whittemore.keith@gmail.com or 314-629-8448.