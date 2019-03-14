The Franklin County Highway Department continues to add to its fleet of new equipment with the purchase of two new dump trucks and accessories.
But, Highway Administrator Ron Williams say his crews will still be short on trucks since the loss of two plows in a recent ice storm and the new trucks won’t be here for a while.
“We are looking at about a 10-month build out,” he said. “If we get them ordered now, we might have them by the end of the year.”
The trucks approved for purchase Tuesday are part of the 2019 overall highway budget and come with a price tag near $380,000.
The trucks will be purchased through a Missouri Department of Transportation bid from Vanguard Truck Center in Cahokia, Ill.
Each Mack tandem dump truck will be equipped with a spreader and snowplow for $188,466.04 each for a total cost of $376,932 for both trucks and equipment.
Totaled Trucks
Williams said both trucks that were damaged during the ice storm when they were laid over on their sides now have bent frames and are totaled.
Replacement options for those trucks are still being examined and since there is no money in the 2019 budget to replace them Williams said those options will depend on what the county can get for the damaged trucks.
“We are salvaging all of the equipment from them that we can,” he said. “We will get some insurance money and after that we will try and sell the trucks to get a few more dollars.”
He added even if funds were available and new equipment was ordered, the would not be delivered and in use this year anyway.
“If push comes to shove, we will lease some trucks,” Williams said. “The purchasing department has already announced bids for that.”
Spending
In the last 12 months, the highway department has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on new equipment to update the fleet and more money is still budgeted this year.
In July 2018, the county commission approved the purchase of two liquid anti-icing systems for $47,674.
The commission approved an additional $63,000 for the purchase of an automated system to mix the brine solution that will be carried and applied by the new apparatus installed on the trucks.
In May 2018, a new bucket truck was purchased for $107,948, which came just a week after the county commission approved the purchase of two portable message signs on May 15.
Those purchases brought the total for new highway department equipment spending over the half million mark for 2018.
A year ago, the county commission approved the purchase of several pieces of new equipment for the highway department totaling $379,762.
At that time, Williams said all of the purchases were in the 2018 budget and the cluster of purchases was simply to get the ball rolling early in the year so equipment could be ordered and delivered sooner than later.
The most expensive item in the past 12 months, before the truck purchase Tuesday, was from Deere & Company for a cab tractor for a total cost of $143,337.
Other vehicles approved for purchase last year were three Ford pickup trucks from Lou Fusz Automotive at a total purchase price of $89,925.
Two Ford F-150 extended cabs were purchased at a cost of $29,029 each, and one Ford F-150 crew cab was purchased at a cost of $31,867.
A Bobcat skidsteer loader was purchased through a MoDOT contract for a total cost of $36,852.
A boom mower was purchased from the Tiger Corporation for a total cost of $109,648.00.