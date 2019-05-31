After months of planning, the Festival on the Square and parade to celebrate Franklin County’s Bicentennial will be held this Sunday, June 2.
The parade, which will begin at 2 p.m., will feature 50 floats, many including live animals, and the band from Fort Leonard Wood, according to Amanda Day, director of the Union Area Chamber of Commerce and chair of the parade committee.
The day will begin with the free Festival on the Square from noon to 7 p.m. on the grounds around the historic Franklin County Courthouse.
Food vendors will offer a variety of items, including barbecue, shaved ice and kettle corn. There also will be booths where crafters and artisans will be selling handmade items.
Three of Franklin County’s wineries will participate in a Wine Trail where people can purchase or sample a variety of wines. Participating wineries include Triple 3 Vineyards, McKelvey Vineyards and Röbller Winery.
Along Main Street, there will be an area with tables where people can eat and visit.
Live music will include a brass quintet playing from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and the Steve Leslie Band from 4 to 7 p.m.
There also will be a dunking booth from 4 to 7 p.m. where people can pay to nominate someone to be dunked. Several local officials, including Union’s new Police Chief Andy Parker and Union Mayor Rod Tappe, will be placed in the dunk tank.
“We are offering a buy-in of $25 to put someone of your choice in the dunk booth for 15 minutes,” said Day. “We are then offering a buyout of $50 if your name is chosen and you do not want to be put in the dunking booth.”
Festivalgoers will be able to purchase balls to throw at the dunking booth for $1/ball or $5 for six balls.
Proceeds from the dunking booth will benefit the Franklin County Historical Society.
There also will be a booth with information and maps for the Kites of Franklin County Scavenger Hunt, and bicentennial T-shirts will be for sale.
The festival is being sponsored by the Union Area Chamber of Commerce, the city of Union and the Franklin County Bicentennial Committee.
The White Rose Car Show will be held from noon to 4 p.m., along Washington Avenue down to Main Street, where it will feed into the festival. Car show winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m.
Parade
The parade will begin at the Union Fairgrounds (near Park Drive and Memorial Parkway) and follow a nearly 1-mile route that goes along Memorial Parkway, turning right on West Park Street, then right on North Washington and ending at Central Elementary.
A flag contingent with color guards from across the county will lead the parade. Ben Franklin will be the parade grand marshal, and floats or entries are invited to take part in a Ben Franklin look-alike contest. A float contest will award trophies to first-, second- and third-place floats.
The festival and parade, which will be held rain or shine, are among many events being held throughout the year to celebrate Franklin County’s bicentennial. For more information, details go to www.franklinmo200.com (under the Events tab, select Parade).