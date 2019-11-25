The Franklin County Health Department has renewed its contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to provide WIC services to the residents of Franklin County.
The WIC program continues to provide assistance to pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to their fifth birthday based on nutritional risk and income eligibility.
The primary services provided are health screenings, nutritional risk assessment, nutritional education and counseling, and referrals to health care providers and community organizations as needed. WIC also is committed to assisting mothers in establishing and continuing to breastfeed their babies by offering breastfeeding education, support and assistance with pumps.
Supplemental food is provided at no cost to participants. Migrant families also are eligible. To be eligible for WIC, applicants must have an income of less than or equal to 185% of the poverty level.
Income guidelines effective May 1, 2019, are as follows:
• Family size 1; Annual $23,107; Month $1,926; Weekly $445.
• 2; $31,284; $2,607; $602.
• 3; $39,461; $3,289; $759.
• 4; $47,638; $3,970; $917.
• 5; $55,815; $4,652; $1,074.
• 6; $63,992; $5,333; $1,231.
Visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at health.mo.gov under the WIC tab for further information regarding income guidelines.
The WIC program in Franklin County has an annual caseload of 16,507 participants. The county’s WIC office is located at 414 East Main in Union, Missouri. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., closed for lunch from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. For questions regarding the WIC program please call the Franklin County Health Department at 636-583-7307 or toll free 1-800-738-9942. People also may visit the website at franklinmo.org under the Health Department link.
If anyone wishes to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint form, found online at www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html or at any USDA office, or call 866-632-9992 to request the form. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.