By Monte Miller
Missourian Staff Writer
Lines to pay 2019 personal property and real estate taxes stretched down the hall and around the corner from the county collector’s office Monday morning as residents rushed to beat the Christmas holiday and the Dec. 31 deadline.
County Collector Doug Trentmann says despite a few early issues with the tax bills, things are going OK.
“We’re busy,” Trentmann said. “Our mail volume is way up, online payments are coming and I counted about 45 people in line.”
County residents received their tax bills around the middle of November this year, which was about two weeks later than normal due to the implementation of a new computer system, but Trentmann says it hasn’t hindered collections.
“We have collected $2 million more than this time last year,” Trentmann said. “Which makes sense, since we are supposed to collect $7 million more this year.”
The total charges this year for real estate, personal property, and railroad and utilities combined is $127,158,258.
“Real estate charges are $90,744,641,” Trentmann said. “Personal property charges are $22,048,281. Railroads and utilities tax charges are $14,365,333.”
As of Monday, the county had collected $59,487,385. Real estate collections are at $50,916,099 and personal property collections are at $8,571,286. No tax payments from utilities have been made yet.
“In the month of November, total collections were $34 million, but most of those were escrow payments from banks,” Trentmann said. “We are averaging about $3 million in collections each day in person, online and by mail.”
He added there are seven staff members taking payments in person, and another seven devoted to processing mailed-in tax payments.
This year, 70,473 bills for real estate and an additional 44,641 personal property tax bills were mailed out.
Issues
Trentmann said they are having issues with phone payments of tax bills this year due to backslashes in the account numbers.
“You can’t type backslashes on a phone,” Trentmann said. “It’s on our end and unfortunately people won’t be able to pay by phone.”
The backslashes are just another of the many bugs still being worked out of the new $1.2 million computer system in the collector’s office.
Trentmann said tweaks are being made to the system almost daily and next year will be a much smoother process.
Last month, the collector’s office was flooded with calls regarding the look of the new tax bills received by residents.
“We’ve had thousands of calls,” Trentmann said. “Seems like everyone who received a bill has called about it.”
At issue was the look of the new personal property bills and some requiring multiple pages to list all of the vehicles or other items the individual is being taxed on.
“This was a completely unintended design flaw,” Trentmann said. “It was a matter of putting data from the old computer system onto the new bills. There wasn’t enough room in the box, so some needed more than one page to list everything. The most I’ve heard about is four pages.”
Trentmann added since some bills are multiple pages, residents thought they were two separate bills.
“The total is listed on each page, but it is the same,” Trentmann said. “The big key on the bills is the account number printed in red. The account number on each page is the same and the totals are correct. As long as you pay the amount listed on the bill, you’re good.”
Trentmann added the number on the upper right corner of the bills is simply a printing number assigned by the printing company.
If a bill has multiple pages, the page number and total of pages will be printed on the bill as well.
“The bills have a new look, but they are doing the same thing,” Trentmann said. “If there are errors, I would like to see them.”
Transactions
The average yearly tax collection rate for Franklin County is about 95 percent.
The breakdown is between 95 or 96 percent in real estate collections and between 91 and 92 percent for personal property taxes.
In 2018, the collector’s office received about 60,000 of the county residents’ tax payments by mail, which was about 52 percent of the overall 114,807 bills last year.
Trentmann said on the busiest day of tax collection last year, 1,232 bills were paid in person at the collector’s office and 4,000 came in by mail, totaling $3 million. On the last day of collections in 2018, 700 bills were paid in person.
The total tax charges last year was $120,159,705.