After a massive increase in assessed valuation, the Franklin County Commission has tweaked the county tax levy by very small increments.
A public hearing is set for Sept. 10, for the commission to present the tax levy designed to collect $352,774 more than last year.
Although the numbers are tentative, rates are expected to be $0.1273 per $100 of assessed valuation for the general fund, $0.2102 per $100 of assessed valuation for the road and bridge fund and $0.0975 per $100 of assessed valuation for the SB40 resource board.
This is the first year Franklin County will collect the real estate and personal property taxes for the SB40 resource board directly. Until this year the entity signed off on its own taxes, but it was recently discovered that practice was in violation of state statute.
Valuation
In 2019, the county posted its highest ever assessed valuation at $2,044,978,776.
The real estate portion rose more than $113 million to $1,628,487,498, but the personal property valuation dropped more than $3.7 million to $416,491,278.
Based on those valuations, the proposed tax levy is expected to generate $8,895,657, which is $352,774 more than in 2018.
Of that, $2,603,258 goes for the general fund, which is $168,517 more than last year.
The projected revenues for the road and bridge fund for 2019 are $4,298,545, or $125,809 more than in 2018.
Levy
A public hearing will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 9:45 a.m. at the county government center for citizens to voice any concerns they may have with the proposed tax levy.
In 2018, the county tax levy collected $6,607,477. In 2017, the tax levy generated $6,471,873, and in 2016, $6,237,869 was collected.
The large jump in assessed valuations this year can be credited to the countywide reassessment completed earlier this spring.
Other Entities
There are 44 separate taxing entities that collect property taxes from Franklin County residents.
Every two years, the assessed value of the taxing districts is assessed by Franklin County and the 44 individual taxing districts then set their tax levies for the following year.
Each entity has a ceiling on the total amount of taxes they can levy each year set by the Missouri State Auditor’s Office.
The higher valuations sometimes leads to lower tax levy rates with the same amount of money collected.
Those entities include 11 cities, 11 schools, four sewer districts, two libraries, nine fire and six EMS districts, and Franklin County as a whole.
Residents can pay taxes to one, two or in some cases four or five different taxing bodies depending on where their house or property is located.
In most cases, the money generated by the tax levy goes toward the general revenue of the entities and in some cases can be their only means of income.
In other cases, taxes are levied for pensions, debt service, or parks, recreation funds, or overall operating funds.