The Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday reviewed an update to zoning maps that can be more easily understood by the public.
During a public hearing, County Planner Scottie Eagan presented the planning board with the new zoning districts for Franklin County, and a proposed map.
The next hearing, which will have a vote to approve the new zoning district map, will be Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Franklin County Government Center.
Eagan and the planning department have been revising the current zoning map, and Article 7: Zoning Districts, of the Unified Land Use regulations. There will now be one less residential district, bringing the total zoning districts — which includes both commercial and residential zoning districts — from 10 to nine.
The districts also are being renamed. They are now W, B, R, A, Y, O, P, T and G. However, the map will be similar to the current zoning. It is being reproduced to fit the new zoning districts.
“I think other than the changes you mentioned in the article, the redistrict 99 percent mirrors the old districts,” Chairman Bill Evans said, directed to Eagan.
“Basically what we did, was we turned NUA (Non-Urban and Agricultural Zoning) district into W, which is white on the map,” Eagan said. “We just thought people were getting too focused on the names of our districts and were not actually looking at the purpose and what is allowed in a district. So, we went with colors. R is red. B is blue.”
Eagan said that she and her department looked to previous maps and spoke with many representatives of Franklin County’s cities on how to update the redistricting.
“We looked at all the maps that you submitted for your townships,” Eagan said. “We looked at water district maps. We looked at all cities current zoning maps, and if they had a future zoning map, we looked at that to see where we were going. We also looked at the current use of the properties and the master plan. So there was a lot of things we looked into when we did this. A lot of planning went into it.”
A lot of residential areas are near higher density populations, located near cities.
“With the map, our goal was to do a lot of the residential development, which would be your O, P, T, Y districts in areas that can be served by central water and sewer,” Eagan said. “So we looked at a map that we have from years ago from public water (Districts 1 and 3) that laid out those plans for where their water lines were going to go.”
Commercial districts are located along major highways, such as Highway 47, because that is where many business are located and where development is shifting toward.
Concern
One of the major concerns has to do with parcels that were designated with two different districts.
“Some things you will notice are that there are some properties that are striped in two different colors,” Eagen said. “Those are properties that I had my GIS technician go into and zone only a portion of that parcel. We tried to do all of our new zoning by parcel. There were a lot of them on Highway 30 and Highway 50, some of the Villa Ridge area, that were such large parcels, we had to split them.”
Bill McLaren, planning board member, didn’t agree with that logic. He said that it’s unfair to property owners.
“If it’s continuous (land) and was there before the first zoning ever happened, we should have the same zoning on both parts,” McLaren said.
McLaren, who has land in a proposed district that would have two zones, said that it’s unfair to any owner who would like to sell that land as one piece. He did say he understood why Eagan was proposing parcels to be divided, and that he wasn’t planning on selling, but other property owners may disagree completely.
“That seems to me to be unfair to a property owner to punish them because they have a large piece of property that is in two different districts,” McLaren said.
This was the first public hearing on the matter. Eagan will make more corrections to the map and zoning district wording for a second public hearing.
The maps and the zoning districts amendments can be viewed in the Franklin County Government Center lobby, located at 400 E. Locust St., Union. The proposed map and zoning districts can be viewed online at franklinco.org in the agendas and minutes of the planning and zoning department section of the website.