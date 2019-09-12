The Franklin County Commission Tuesday approved the 2019 tax levy which it changed just slightly from last year.
Taxes collected by the county go into three separate funds: general fund; road and bridge fund; and the SB40 resource board fund.
Because of the massive increase in the county’s assessed valuation after reassessments this year passed $2 billion, the county has slightly tweaked its tax rates.
Rates will be $0.1273 per $100 of assessed valuation for the general fund, $0.2102 per $100 of assessed valuation for the road and bridge fund, and $0.0975 per $100 of assessed valuation for the SB40 resource board.
In 2017 and 2018, the tax rates were $.1258 per $100 of assessed valuation for the general fund and $.2156 per $100 of assessed valuation for the road and bridge fund.
Most, if any changes in the yearly tax rates have been minimal, but the amount of taxes has fluctuated each year due to the rising and falling assessed valuations.
This is the first year Franklin County will collect the real estate and personal property taxes for the SB40 resource board directly.
Until this year the entity, tasked with caring for developmentally disabled county residents, signed off on its own taxes, but it was recently discovered that practice was in violation of state statute.
Valuation
Total projected tax revenues for 2019 are $6,901,803 for the general and road and bridge funds.
In 2019, the county posted its highest ever assessed valuation at $2,044,978,776.
The real estate portion rose more than $113 million to $1,628,487,498, but the personal property valuation dropped more than $3.7 million to $416,491,278.
Based on those valuations, the proposed tax levy is expected to generate $8,895,657, which is $352,774 more than in 2018.
Of that, $2,603,258 goes for the general fund, which is $168,517 more than last year.
The projected revenues for the road and bridge fund for 2019 are $4,298,545, or $125,809 more than in 2018.
Levy
In the past decade the amount of taxes collected for the general and road and bridge funds overall have been increasing, but exact totals fluctuated dramatically.
According to county documents, in 2009, the taxes collected for the two funds totaled $5,052,059;
• 2010 — $5,560,952:
• 2011 — $6,141,934;
• 2012 — $6,096,879;
• 2013 — $6,382,079;
• 2014 — $6,515,101;
• 2015 — $6,013,714;
• 2016 — $6,237,869;
• 2017 — $6,471,873;
• 2018 — $6,607,467; and
• 2019 — $6,901,803.
Other Entities
There are 44 separate taxing entities that collect property taxes from Franklin County residents.
Every two years, the assessed value of the taxing districts is assessed by Franklin County and the 44 individual taxing districts then set their tax levies for the following year.
Each entity has a ceiling on the total amount of taxes they can levy each year set by the Missouri State Auditor’s Office.
The higher valuations sometimes lead to lower tax levy rates with the same amount of money collected.
Those entities include 11 cities, 11 school districts, four sewer districts, two libraries, nine fire and six EMS districts, and Franklin County as a whole.
Residents can pay taxes to one, two or in some cases four or five different taxing bodies depending on where their house or property is located.
In most cases, the money generated by the tax levy goes toward the general revenue of the entities and in some cases can be their only means of income.
In other cases, taxes are levied for pensions, debt service, or parks, recreation funds, or overall operating funds.