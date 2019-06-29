A yearslong and costly legal battle between the Franklin County Assessor’s Office and Missouri Natural Gas Company (Spire) has come to an end.
The appeals, brought against the county regarding taxable value of infrastructure used by the gas company, are for the 2013 through 2018 tax years.
The litigation process has been ongoing since 2013, when the Missouri Natural Gas first appealed its assessment.
A settlement reached states all personal property, including assets placed in service prior to 2006, be valued under the methodology set forth in state statute.
Furthermore, it sets the assessed rate for 2019 taxes as well.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says the county was advised by its current legal counsel to “cut its losses” and agree to the settlement.
“We were told it was best to put this all behind us and move forward,” Brinker said. “Although we are losing money, it doesn’t affect us that negatively. We have budgeted around this for several years and will continue to do so in the future.”
Joint Defense Fund
Missouri Natural Gas and Ameren have continually appealed the state tax assessments on their infrastructure, causing Franklin County to join in a 19-county coalition in filing lawsuits against the utility companies’ appeals.
Here at home, the county joined with Union, Washington, Sullivan, East Central College, St. Clair and Meramec Valley R-III school districts creating a Joint Defense Fund to combat the litigation each year.
In April 2018, the county commission released $324,828 in back taxes to dozens of county taxing entities that had been withheld to use in the Joint Defense Fund.
Washington School District topped the list and received $82,946; Meramec Valley R-III, $60,000; Union, $26,463; St. Clair, $17,775; and Sullivan, $11,800.
In addition to the schools, six fire districts, including Boles, St. Clair, Sullivan, Pacific, Union and Washington, also received funds totaling $25,393.
Meramec Ambulance District collected $7,737; St. Clair Ambulance, $1,241; and Union, $1,006.
Franklin County itself received $6,355 and the SB40 Resource Board got $4,863.
Road districts in Washington, Pacific, St. Clair, Sullivan, Oak Grove and Union split their share of $10,407, and the Scenic Regional Library District received $7,260. The Sullivan and Washington library districts will also receive funds.
The cities of Washington ($6,436), Union ($5,001), St. Clair ($2,708), Pacific ($2,159) and Sullivan ($1,124) will collect their portions of the back taxes as well.
Legal Fees
At the same time, Franklin County paid out $70,000 in legal fees to two firms it hired to fight the appeals.
The first invoice was to the law firm of Lewis, Reed, and Allen to defend appeals at various levels of litigation.
Through April 17, 2018, attorneys’ fees totaled $35,787.
Richard D. Reed of Lewis Reed & Allen, P.C., Kalamazoo, Mich., was retained as co-counsel by entities involved in the larger joint defense agreement.
According to the invoice and commission order, appeals in 2013 cost the county $13,335; 2014-15 appeals cost $20,689; 2016-17 appeals have cost only $332; and the filing of a utility reporting form was invoiced at $1,339.
Second Bill
George E. Sansoucy, P.E., LLC, Portsmouth, N.H., was retained to prepare the appraisal for a lead case and valuation analysis necessary for defense of pending appeals by the entities involved in the larger joint defense agreement.
The second invoice was for services provided by Sansoucy, for certain expert witness services in the field of appraising real and/or personal property.
According to the commission order, these services were being performed in defense of tax appeals filed by Missouri Natural Gas and Union Electric Company for the tax years 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.
“The commissioners of Franklin County have determined that in the best interests of Franklin County the agreement shall be terminated and incurred bills as of January 2018 of $35,090 be paid,” the order reads.
Franklin County paid the total amount due and invoiced all the taxing entities and districts involved in the lawsuit that were part of the Joint Defense Fund.