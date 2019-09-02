The renovation and construction of the Franklin County Adult Detention Center is fully funded through the sale of construction bonds.
On Tuesday the county commission awarded a $20,300,000 certificate of participation (COP) to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, for the jail/911 project bringing secured funding and new county debt to $30 million.
A second COP purchased by the same bank for $26,715,000 will go toward the refinancing of debt originally taken on in 2005 when the county constructed the courthouse and government center.
According to the Franklin County clerk’s office, the two bonds sold this week will have a payoff date of 2038. The bonds will carry an interest rate of between 3 and 4 percent.
The county issued the first jail construction bond for $10 million at a 4 percent interest rate last November toward the estimated $30 million jail/911 project.
The three bonds combined make up more than $57 million in county debt for new and old building projects.
Debt
Unlike in the past, Franklin County voters have approved a permanent funding stream to pay for the jail renovation in the form of the Proposition P half-cent sales tax.
By having a dedicated revenue stream, the county is taking less financial risk than it did between 2005 and 2008 when it took on about $32.5 million in debt with the construction of the badly needed government and judicial buildings in Union.
In 2005, the county issued $6,910,000 in certificates of participation (COP) for the construction of the new administration building. The building was completed in 2007.
In 2007, the county issued $18,450,000 in COP, of which $7,205,000 was for construction of the judicial center completed in 2008.
The additional $11,245,000 was used for converting county gravel roads to hard surface.
In 2008, the county issued $13,885,000 in COP for additional construction projects, including $1,412,019 for remodeling the historic courthouse, which was completed in 2010, $1.3 million went for updating the HVAC system at the jail and $10 million for the roads program.
An additional $1,172,981 went into a reserve fund.
In all, the COPs generated $39,230,000 in total debt.
According to the 2019 county budget, every year between 2013 and 2032, the county was making average payments of just under $3 million on the debt.
Proposition P
When passed in April 2018, Proposition P was expected to generate $6 million per year.
Half of that will go toward debt service on the jail and the other $3 million will go toward law enforcement salaries.
Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson explained about $2.4 million annually will go toward the construction bonds. An additional $300,000 will go toward new jail staff and another $300,000 will go for 911 upgrades.
In 2018, the similar half-cent sales tax for general revenue generated just under $6.5 million, averaging $539,116 per month.
According to the county clerk’s office, the highest grossing month for a similar general revenue half-cent sales tax in 2018 was August when consumers generated $680,278.
The lowest grossing month in 2018 was April when only $414,007 came in.
Thus far in 2019, the Prop P sales tax is averaging $539,956 per month and if current economic trends continue, and depending on consumer confidence, the new tax is on track to generate $6.4 million in 2019 in new sales tax revenue.