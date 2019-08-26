Although summer temperatures are still pushing 100 degrees, snowfall and icy roads are on the minds of local transportation officials.
Last week the Franklin County Highway Department secured its supply of road salt for the upcoming winter season after facing a near shortage last year and other communities can rest easier as well.
After reviewing bids from several companies, the low bid received was from Champion Salt, St. Louis, at a delivered price of $82.43 per ton. Champion Salt also signed the cooperative agreement meaning any entity in Franklin County may take advantage of the $82.43 per ton price.
The price will not vary for each entity.
The county plans to award the salt bid to the company at an upcoming county commission meeting.
Each individual entity will then need to contact Champion Salt directly and make arrangements for the purchase and delivery of the salt. Champion Salt will store salt and guarantee the storage until Feb. 28, 2020, if any entity wants to take advantage of storing salt to guarantee its availability.
Salt Supply
Highway Administrator Ron Williams said during an “average weather event,” the county uses between 100 and 200 tons of salt. At the current price, that amounts to $8,000 to $16,000 per event. When storage is at maximum capacity, the county can store about 1,200 tons of salt, at various locations, which is enough for about six winter storms.
Toward the end of the season last year the county salt supplies had dwindled to 400 tons. Williams added the county uses a lot of cinders to supplement the salt depending if the precipitation is rain, snow or ice.
“Right now we have about 400 tons of salt,” Williams said. “That should get us through the rest of the winter, but you never know. We also have been using a lot of cinders during the ice events.”
Because of the high demands for salt near the end of the season, the county was forced to pay $110 per ton when it ordered an additional 200 tons last year.
Williams explained the county normally pays $80 per ton and the majority of what they received came from salt mines near New Orleans.
It is transported up the Mississippi River on barges and is off-loaded in St. Louis.
Last Winter
The first recorded winter precipitation last year was Nov. 9, with another on Nov. 12. Portions of Franklin County had three inches of snow on Nov. 13 and another five inches fell on Nov. 15.
Fast forward through the winter to early March 2019, the county’s salt supply was running low, but Mother Nature relented just in time.
Williams says the winter was one of the worst he has encountered since the blizzards of the early 1980s.
It wasn’t so much the volume of snow and ice, but the frequency with which the storms were hitting.
He explained normally there is a lull in between, but the winter weather events last season came one after another and it seemed there was one every week since the first of the year.
Overtime/Equipment
In addition to low salt supplies, further complicating winter weather woes last year were concerns over equipment, overtime as well.
Two of the county snowplows were totaled in turnover accidents in mid-February, forcing the plowing routes to be reworked.
Williams said they were able to press an older truck, destined for auction, back into service to get them through the weather events.
Salt and trucks are useless without manpower to operate them, but the multiple weather events also took their toll on the county road employees and overtime budgets as well.
Williams said prior to last year the highway department spent less than budgeted for winter weather, but the budget was blown last winter.
The reason for the blown budgets was not only the frequency, but the timing of the weather events last season.
The majority of the storms did not hit between regular working hours, 9 and 5, Monday through Friday. Instead, they were early in the morning, on weekends or holidays.
According to the union contract with the highway department employees, the workday is specified as 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Employees can either take compensation time or overtime pay.
Another negative from the extended winter weather was the uncertainty of when to put away the winter gear and begin preparing for spring and summer road projects.