With seven days left to go, the Relay For Life of Franklin County is pushing for cancer survivors of all ages to register for the event in advance.
They can call survivor Chair Lynette Roehrig at 636-667-0528 or register online at www.relayforlife.org/franklinmo.
Relay Co-Chair Wendy Wildberger said the weather forecast shows nothing but favorable conditions for Friday night, June 14.
“The weather forecast is 79 degrees and sunny so it will be a great evening for the community to come out and support cancer survivors,” she said.
The 12-hour event will be held at Washington High School track beginning at 6 p.m.
Wildberger noted that the Relay is not a relay race or a 5K run.
“It is a carnival-like atmosphere that is family friendly and open to the public,” she said. “It is not necessary to register if you want to join us the night of Relay as a spectator. There is no admission fee or charge.”
Wildberger said people can choose how much they want to donate at team booths that will be set up around the track.
The theme for this year is “Red, White and Blue Relay for You.”
So far, the Relay had raised $80,671.73 toward its goal of $115,000 as of press time.
This year, Paige Hulsey, KMOV reporter and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School graduate, will speak at the opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. She will then help start the survivors lap.
The luminaria ceremony will begin at 9:30 p.m. The survivor dinner will take place before the Relay in the WHS cafeteria.
Behind the Scenes
The Relay Event Leadership Team (ELT) has been holding monthly meetings for the past seven months in preparation of the event.
“(Just) to make sure that we have all of the boxes checked and T’s crossed for another great Relay For Life of Franklin County in 2019,” Wildberger said.
Most of ELT’s work will happen Thursday evening.
“(That’s) when the ELT begins to transform WHS track area into a place to celebrate cancer survivors and remember those who have lost their battle to cancer,” she said.
By Friday afternoon, teams will start setting up their campsites. Wildberger said by 6 p.m. Friday the high school won’t look like a track and field anymore.
The Relay will feature the band Shawneetown from 7 to 9 p.m.
There also will be a corn hole tournament, themed-laps every hour, wake-up yoga in the early morning hours and U.S.A Pictionary.
“We have plenty of activities to keep you busy and 12 hours will pass by before you know it,” Wildberger said.