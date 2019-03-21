Health Department Director Angie Hittson says as of Tuesday there have been no new cases of hepatitis A in Franklin County, but she does expect more before the outbreak is over.
“Are we going to have more cases? Yes,” Hittson said. “We’re not at the end of this, but we’re not going to panic. I don’t think Missouri is finished with this outbreak.”
With the total number of cases holding steady at a dozen, more money is coming from the state of Missouri to help the county health department keep the outbreak from spreading.
On Tuesday, the county commission approved an order allotting $25,704 to be used for preventive immunizations and immediate response to new cases.
Hittson explained since one or more of the confirmed cases here were contracted outside of Franklin County, it links the county to the statewide outbreak which makes the funds available.
The funds will be available retroactively from March 1 to July 31. If there are no new cases here or if additional funds are needed elsewhere, the state can transfer them to other local public health authorities.
Response
Since the first case of hepatitis A was reported earlier this year, Hittson said the department has given 323 immunizations.
“Once someone is vaccinated, it is for life,” Hittson said. “The vaccines from the state will be held for the most vulnerable and high risk cases. We will reach out to only those we feel have a need. But, we will have to do it quickly.”
The health department has confirmed all of the cases in Franklin County are linked to one another.
The origin of the outbreak is hard to track because of the 15- to 50-day incubation period of the disease, which is different in every individual.
“The period of communicability is very long,” Hittson said. “The virus can be spread before the patient is symptomatic.”
This has already occurred at the Franklin County Jail where one of the first cases was an inmate.
Hittson explained if a new case is confirmed, efforts will first be made to identify the source then everyone the infected person was in contact with will need to be vaccinated as soon as possible.
“This funding will allow us to do off-site immunizations and fund and direct responses to new cases,” Hittson said. “We have already responded to several businesses for mobile immunizations. It also will reimburse us if we have to travel to the jail again, or transport someone.”
County Outbreak
Hittson says there is no doubt that public health intervention has prevented additional cases.
The countywide cases include seven female and five male residents with ages ranging from their teens to the mid 60s living in Lonedell, St. Clair, Washington, Sullivan and Union.
Although the disease can be contracted in other ways, the majority of the cases in Franklin County and statewide are the result of intravenous drug use.
In mid-January, an inmate at the county jail was diagnosed with hepatitis A, which first brought attention to the outbreak in Franklin County, but it was not the first case the health department had encountered this year.
At that time, the detention staff transported the inmate to the hospital for an evaluation where health care providers diagnosed the inmate with a case of hepatitis A.
As a precautionary measure the health department was contacted and administered preventive vaccinations to all inmates and personnel who asked for inoculations.
Statewide
While Hittson anticipates there are probably more cases to come in Franklin County and statewide some counties have seen a leveling off of new reports.
Currently statewide there are 269 total hepatitis A cases, including one death, and about half of the statewide cases have resulted in hospitalization.
Of the 18 counties with confirmed cases, Franklin is still ranked sixth.
Butler County has the most cases with 107, followed by Stoddard with 36, and Scott with 35.
Rounding out the top five are Carter County with 20, and Dunklin with 14.
All of the other counties on the list have nine or less cases reported.
None of the counties neighboring Franklin have any reported hepatitis cases as of yet.
Statewide and locally, no common sources of food, beverages, or drugs have been identified as a potential source of the infection.
Transmission appears to be through direct person-to-person spread.