The Franklin County Commission has taken a large step in improving the emergency communications for police, fire and EMS in the southern portion of the county.
The county purchased 40 acres of property located outside Pea Ridge in Washington County at the cost of $40,000 from East Central Broadcasting.
The property itself is less important than the 1,000-foot-tall antenna that is included in the purchase.
East Central Broadcasting, LLC, is based in Washington and L.B. Eckelkamp III is the managing member.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says the tower purchase has been in the works for quite some time and is a great opportunity for the county.
“This will be a great upgrade for county communications,” Brinker said. “This will extend the coverage for the southwest portion of the county and fill in all of the low spots we are missing now.”
Brinker added the tower was once used for a radio station, but has not been used for that purpose for many years.
“We caught wind of the tower availability about a year ago,” Brinker said. “We approached the ownership group and told them the county would be interested in it.”
Brinker added there are no other structures on the property and although a few upgrades may be made to the tower there are no plans for any improvements on the rest of the property.
There is however an opportunity for the county to benefit financially from the tower ownership and it could pay for itself in a few years.
“We will more than likely solicit other entities to hang equipment on it,” Brinker said. “Other than that, we will leave the property as it is.”
Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Director Abe Cook echoed Brinker’s optimism and said the tower will need a few minor upgrades.
“It was last inspected in 2017, so we have that information,” Cook said. “We will have to do some maintenance on it, we just don’t know the full scope yet. The tower will probably need some new lighting and grounding.”
Cook added the time line for upgrades on the tower is still unknown because the new equipment will be part of the countywide simulcast radio system upgrades.