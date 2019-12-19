After three months of meetings with elected officials and department heads, the Franklin County Commission is set to approve the largest budget in county history at the beginning of 2020.
Overall, the county has budgeted $97,689,834, with $82,337,338 for regular operations and fund balances of $8,973,847.
County Auditor Tammy Vemmer, who prepares the budget each year, cautions the budget numbers look larger than they really are because of the ongoing $29,552,911 jail renovation and construction project.
Subtracting that figure from the overall budget gives the county an actual working budget of $68,136,923.
Vemmer said a key task in budget negotiations this year was to increase fund balances passed year to year, which did require some belt tightening and less spending.
“We have to keep the fund balance healthy,” Vemmer explained. “This year we really had to take action.”
Vemmer explained in the last couple of years, the county had to make large purchases like new computer software for the collector’s office, which was not acked up by new revenues, leading to fund balance losses of about $1 million.
“We are headed in the right direction,” Vemmer said. “We made some big cuts to 911, which we will be able to replace with Proposition P funds.”
She added, although some of the budget negotiations were heated at times, the process went smoothly.
“The negotiations went well and pretty much like previous years,” Vemmer said. “Everybody got what they needed.”
The 2019 Franklin County operating budget was roughly $92 million, which was an increase of about $17 million from 2018.
Revenues
If more than $97 million is going out, there has to be a steady flow of revenues coming in to pay for it.
The 2020 county budget shows projected revenues of $46,236,864 and a fund balance of $51,452,970.
The budget anticipates $36,323,945 will come into the county from sales taxes along with personal property and real estate taxes in 2020.
Transfers of funds totaling $7,767,426 will supplement the taxes received.
Services provided by the county will net $5,361,334 in revenues and $3,014,890 will be collected through state and federal grants.
More than half a million dollars will come into the county as investment income, and $430,150 will be from miscellaneous revenues.
An additional $103,350 in revenues will come from licenses and sales of capital assets.
Public Safety
The biggest proposed expenditure in the 2020 county budget is $52,608,348, for public safety, which is an umbrella over 20 separate departments and funds.
The largest of those is $27,101,326 for the jail construction portion of Proposition P funds.
The sheriff’s department budget makes up $11,108,050, with more than $8.5 million of that going toward salaries and benefits of employees and the elected sheriff.
More than $4 million is budgeted for jail operating expenses and $2,451,585 in Prop P funds will go toward improvements to the emergency dispatch department as part of the jail renovations.
Personnel services for emergency dispatching makes up $1,440,407 of the public safety budget.
Also included under public safety is the county emergency management agency, which has a budget of $192,157 for 2020.
Government
The next highest expenditure is $22,121,179 for the general government, which includes 30 departments and funds.
The budgets for the elected Franklin County commissioners, clerk, auditor, treasurer, assessor, collector and recorder of deeds fall under the general government umbrella, as well as the planning and zoning, building and human resources departments.
In 2020, more than $4.1 million will be spent on personnel services for employees of the departments that fall under general government.
Highways
The Franklin County Highway Department will again operate with a robust $18,019,132 budget for 2020.
Roughly $16.3 million will go toward operations and $529,649 to administration.
As one of the county’s largest departments, with more than 60 employees, $4,729,190 will go toward personnel salaries and benefits.
Judicial
Another notable category in the 2020 expenditures is the county judicial system with a budget of $3,862,484.
The category encompasses 16 departments or funds, including the elected positions of prosecuting attorney, circuit clerk and public administrator.
The largest of those budgets is for the prosecuting attorney’s office at $1,968,230 followed by $618,776 for the municipal court fund.
A public hearing on the proposed 2020 budget will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 10 a.m. at the Franklin County Government Center in Union.