The icy conditions Sunday morning claimed two Franklin County snowplows which turned over on their sides in the roadway.
Highway Administrator Ron Williams says both drivers were unharmed but shaken up in the separate accidents. They did not require any medical attention.
The extent of damage to the trucks is being assessed, but he wasn’t optimistic.
“One truck turned over on its passenger side and had damage to the cab,” Williams said. “My biggest concern is the frames. Both trucks were fully loaded and once they go over, the frames tend to twist.”
Both accidents occurred about 8 a.m. Sunday.
One truck turned over on North Bend Road south of Union and the other was on Highway O on its way to routes in the Catawissa and Robertsville areas.
Once the accidents were reported, all county crews were ordered to stop operations and sit tight until the temperatures warmed.
“They hadn’t even started spreading salt yet,” Williams said. “Basically it was raining and freezing on contact. That’s what made it so slick. It wasn’t pleasant.”
Williams added once the trucks were upright, they were taken to a shop to have the damage assessed.
The salt material they were hauling was initially moved to the side of the road and then reclaimed by other county equipment later in the day.
Because of the potential winter weather in the forecast for Sunday, Williams said all highway crews were scheduled to report Sunday morning.
The accidents have been turned into the county’s insurance and Williams said one of the damaged trucks was nearing the end of its service, but neither were on the replacement list for this year.