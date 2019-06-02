The Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission made the recommendation to approve a new regulation to land-use regulations codes at the May 21 meeting.
Planning Director Scottie Eagan told The Missourian that the new regulation includes requirements if Franklin County wants to propose a property to rezone. The commission voted 6-0 to add a section under Article 14 of the 2001 Unified Land-Use Regulations. Commissioners Kyle Dubbert, Bill McLaren, Tim Reinhold, Jay Schultehenrich and Debbie Willette were absent.
Before, the article only provided guidelines for how a resident would go about rezoning their property. A resident would fill out an application and then the planning department would send out a notification to neighboring properties within 600 feet, in addition to a notice being published in the paper of a public hearing on the rezoning, according to Eagan.
“We didn’t have anything in our regulations for if the county initiated a countywide rezoning, so we added a new category under that section that says if Franklin County as a whole initiates a rezoning, then we will do the notice in the paper and then post it in more public places on the county courthouse square,” she said.
The new regulations include posting a notice of a public hearing at least 15 calendar days before the hearing in a newspaper, and posting a notice at least 15 days in advance in one or more public areas at the courthouse.