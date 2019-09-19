Franklin County will spend more than $791,000 on information technology services for all county offices for the next two years.
On Tuesday, the county commission approved a contract with Union based AQM Inc. for monthly payments of $32,975 retroactive to July 1.
According to the contract, in total, the county will pay $395,700 per year in the first two years of the agreement. Should the county exercise its option to renew for a third year, the price would be the same.
The computer company will issue a monthly invoice to the county for work performed on that period. The county will be provided with additional hours of basic IT services at the rate of $68 per hour for non-emergency hours scheduled at least two weeks in advance.
Emergency, or nonscheduled services, will be billed at the rate of $225 for emergency hours after normal business hours.
Services
The contract outlines basic IT services as scheduled maintenance, management and consulting services performed for computer systems during normal business hours on any computer system on county premises.
Extended IT services include on-call maintenance, on-call repair service or on-call management performed with a guaranteed response time from receipt of call by the county outside of normal business hours.
History
Franklin County has contracted with AQM Inc. on a full-time basis since June 2017 when the county completely privatized its IT services and eliminated the county run department.
According to commissioners, the need to outsource information technology services came as a result of growing infrastructure and new projects on the horizon, including the installation and upgrades of security and phone systems at many county buildings.
At the time, the county was anticipating yearly savings of $20,000 and former county employees would become employees of AQM Inc.
The Franklin County Information Technology Department was responsible for managing computer resources and networks along with its Geographic Information System (GIS) and E911 Addressing.
Functions include the maintenance of the county’s inventory of servers, workstations, printers, switches, routers, firewalls, scanners and plotters.
The county maintains a network for the buildings located in downtown Union along with remote locations. It also covers the development and maintenance of software applications along with the support of other third party applications. Help desk support is provided for both hardware and software issues and maintenance of the county’s intranet and internet websites for the distribution of information and data. AQM Inc. has done work for several county departments in the past including the sheriff’s office.