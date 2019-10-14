With winter on the horizon, the Franklin County Highway Department is moving quickly to wrap up road projects and prepare equipment for the snow and ice that is sure to come soon.
On Tuesday, the county commission approved the replacement of the Schoeneberg Road Bridge in rural Franklin County at a cost of $108,920.
Schoeneberg Road runs between Highway YY and Cedar Fork Road.
The contract was awarded to KJ Unnerstall Construction, Co., which also is doing earthwork at the county jail project.
According to the contract, the company will have 45 days to complete the project that will include replacement of the existing bridge superstructure and stone abutments located .43 mile south of Highway YY.
If the work is not completed according to terms of the contract within the time specified, the contractor will pay $500 per day in penalties.
In July, the small bridge was closed and emergency repairs were made after an 18-inch by 18-inch hole appeared in the road deck.
County Highway Administrator Ron Williams said the short span bridge was already on the radar, but the emergency repairs moved it to the forefront.
At that time, the county commission approved paying St. Louis engineering firm Horner & Shifrin Inc. $15,024 to study the bridge and present findings on how to best replace the approximate 20-foot span.
The replacement project was going to be fast-tracked and paid for with all county funds because the process of applying for state or federal funding for the project would simply take too long and the need is too great to wait.
There are only a handful of homes on the rural road and it is limited to local traffic, but Williams said the road and bridge are used by school buses during the school year.
Williams said even with the bridge closed there are still other ways to travel around, but it is much longer. The county had been looking at the bridge for possible replacement within the next few years anyway.
Since the bridge was not on the state bridge inspection list, little is really known about its history.
Purchase
The county highway department also has continued to upgrade and replace equipment in its fleet.
In other action Tuesday, the commission approved the purchase of a new excavator at the cost of $175,283 from the G.W. Van Keppel Company based in Kansas City.
To prepare for the impending winter weather, the highway department in March spent $380,000 on two new dump trucks to replace others that were damaged in crashes last winter.
Each Mack tandem dump truck will be equipped with a spreader and snowplow for $188,466.04 each for a total cost of $376,932 for both trucks and equipment.
In 2018, the highway department spent more than a half million dollars on new equipment and just under $400,000 on equipment in 2017.
Salt
The first recorded winter precipitation in 2018 was Nov. 9, with another on Nov. 12. Portions of Franklin County had three inches of snow on Nov. 13 and another five inches fell on Nov. 15.
In August, after reviewing bids from several companies, the low bid received was from Champion Salt, St. Louis, at a delivered price of $82.43 per ton. Champion Salt also signed the cooperative agreement, meaning any entity in Franklin County may take advantage of the $82.43 per ton price.
The price will not vary for each entity.
Each individual entity will then need to contact Champion Salt directly and make arrangements for the purchase and delivery of the salt. Champion Salt will store salt and guarantee the storage until Feb. 28, 2020, if any entity wants to take advantage of storing salt to guarantee its availability.
During an “average weather event,” the county uses between 100 and 200 tons of salt. At the current price, that amounts to $8,000 to $16,000 per event. When storage is at maximum capacity, the county can store about 1,200 tons of salt, at various locations, which is enough for about six winter storms.
Toward the end of the season last year the county salt supplies had dwindled to 400 tons. Williams added the county uses a lot of cinders to supplement the salt, depending if the precipitation is rain, snow or ice.