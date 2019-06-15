A 22-year-old Union man was charged for allegedly firing a handgun in the air for “picking on his brother.”
Joel S. Christensen was charged Wednesday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree harassment and tampering with evidence, all felonies.
Franklin County deputies Monday, June 10, were dispatched to the Fawn Lake subdivision for a report of shots being fired.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said a female victim told authorities that she was swimming in the lake with her children when a white SUV, driven by Christensen, stopped.
The suspect stepped out of the SUV and fired three rounds from a handgun into the air. The victim yelled for Christensen to leave and he got back into the vehicle and left the area, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Christensen later told investigators that the victim’s children were picking on his brother. He shot the Smith and Wesson in the air to scare the woman and her children.
Deputies responded to the Christensen’s home where they spoke to his mother who confirmed he was not home. While deputies were at his home, Christensen called his mother and ultimately spoke with a deputy on the phone.
Christensen refused to meet with deputies and stated he was not ready to go to jail and abruptly hung up, Pelton said.
Deputies located three spent 9 mm shell casings in the area where the gun was fired.
The next day deputies tried to locate Christensen at his place of employment but they were told he had not shown up to work for two days, Pelton said.
Christensen was found hiding in a bathroom after deputies went back to his home where Christensen’s mother allowed them to search.