A Catawissa man was killed early Sunday when the truck he was driving left Highway HH and overturned.
Kevin D. Allmeroth, 47, was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram southbound on Highway HH south of Oak Ridge Road at midnight when the truck traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the roadway and began to slide, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
The truck crossed the center of the road, again left the road, struck a ditch and overturned, the patrol said.
Allmeroth was pronounced dead at the scene by Meramec Ambulance. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.