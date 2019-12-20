A Villa Ridge man died Thursday, Dec. 19, when he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving crashed on St. Louis Rick Road.
Mark. A Winistoerfer, 50, was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer westbound on St. Louis Rock Road at Sieve Road at 4:45 p.m. when the SUV traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the road before overturning and ejecting Winistoerfer, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Winistoerfer was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union Ambulance District at 5:06 p.m. His body was taken to the St. Louis County Morgue by Russell Colonial Funeral Home.
Winistoerfer was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.