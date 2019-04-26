A Robertsville man was injured April 19 when the truck he was driving struck a median cable and overturned in St. Louis County.
Robert C. Perkins, 44, was driving a 2006 Sterling LT9500 truck northbound on the ramp from Interstate 270 to northbound Interstate 55 at 7:27 a.m. when the truck left the road struck a median and guardrail and then overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Perkins was transported to Mercy Hsopital South by Mehlville Fire Protection District. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.