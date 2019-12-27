A 41-year-old Villa Ridge man was injured Tuesday, Dec. 24, when the truck he was a passenger in was being driven in a field and struck trees.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report, Kevin B. Crider, 38, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado southbound in a field on private property off St. Mary’s Road at 9:10 a.m.
The truck hit trees injuring Rocky W. LaChance, who was a passenger in the truck. LaChance was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by a state trooper.
Neither LaChance nor Crider were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
LaChance was arrested on suspicion of second-degree tampering and resisting arrest, according to a patrol arrest report. No formal charges have been filed.