A Robertsville man accused of breaking into a woman’s home and stabbing her with a knife multiple times told authorities he doesn’t remember the brutal assault.
A Franklin County felony compliant charges Jesse D. Harner Jr., 54, with first-degree domestic assault, causing serious injuries, burglary and armed criminal action.
He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
The charges stem from a Sunday, June 23, assault after 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Moonlight Trail in Robertsville, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the home for a violation of a court order and an assault.
The victim called 911 stating her estranged husband, Harner, forced his way into her home, Sheriff Steve Pelton said.
During the 911 call, dispatchers heard the assault occurring. The victim said Harner stabbed her repeatedly and he then went outside the home threatening to assault deputies when they arrived.
When the first deputy arrived on scene, the suspect was taken into custody, Pelton said.
Deputies found the victim with stab wounds on her chest and both arms. She was immediately transported to the hospital where her condition is non life threatening, authorities said.
According to the probable cause statement filed by the sheriff’s office in the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Harner said he forced entry into the home to scare the victim.
Harner allegedly stated “everything else was black” noting that he could not remember stabbing the woman.
In September 2018, Harber was charged with third-degree domestic assault for allegedly injuring the same woman at the Moonlight Trail residence.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the home Sept. 19 at 7:50 p.m. where the female victim stated Harner tried putting a mop in her face which caused her to fall and hit her head.
The victim had swelling on her head along with a cut on her arm, authorities said.
At the time of the 2018 assault Harner had a restraining order against him prohibiting him from contacting the victim.
Harner was charged twice in October 2018 with violating the order of protection. Both charges are misdemeanors.
In May 2018, Harner was charged with felony driving with excessive blood alcohol content, chronic offender, and driving with a revoked license. He also was charged with a misdemeanor for careless and imprudent driving.