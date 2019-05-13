A Franklin County man will be arraigned Wednesday on 24 felony counts of child pornography.
Clayton Daniel Clyde Portell, 29, was charged last month in Franklin County Circuit Court with one count of first-degree promoting child pornography and 23 counts of possession of child pornography.
According to Sheriff Steve Pelton, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Division and the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children (MOICAC) began an investigation in to Portell’s online activities.
In March 2018, St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force, Union Police Department and the FBI conducted a search warrant at a residence off of Frank Street in Union.
During a search, investigators found 25 images and 27 videos of child porn on Portell’s electronic devices.
Authorities allege the images were shared online, according to information shared Monday by the sheriff’s office.
The charges were filed in the Franklin County Associate Circuit Court March 1, and a warrant was issued for Portell’s arrest April 6. Prosecutors initially requested a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Portell was released from custody on his own recognizance April 1.
He is scheduled to appear in front of Circuit Judge Craig E. Hellmann Wednesday at 9 a.m.
According to court records, Portell previously lived in Pacific.