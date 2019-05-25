A St. Clair man is accused of burglarizing a cabin, stealing weapons and hunting gear, and then setting fire to the home outside of Union in April.
Nathan H. Straatmann, 24, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court Monday with second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, both felonies. Straatmann is in custody at the Franklin County Jail on a $40,000 bond.
The probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office by the sheriff’s office states that a home in the 600 block of Post Bluff Road, northeast of Union, had been broken into April 8. The inside of the home has significant fire damage. Gasoline and a can of lighter fluid were located in the home during the investigation.
According to the sheriff’s office, a firearm, a compound bow and several miscellaneous hunting items were stolen from the home, including a pair of Rocky camouflage boots.
A neighbor said he saw a man walking near his property, aged 20-30 and wearing a tank top, jeans and camouflage hunting boots, which the witness specifically described as Rocky brand camouflage boots, authorities said.
The neighbor identified Straatmann in the photo lineup.
An investigator located several hunting items at a Riverview Trailer Park residence where Straatmann had been living. The home is within walking distance of the Post Bluff Road cabin.
A female witness staying in Riverview Trailer Park told investigators that Straatmann stated that there was some trouble at the cabin where he had taken items from, according to the probable cause statement.
The woman said Straatmann had burned something at the cabin.
Authorities said Straatmann admitted to breaking into the cabin and setting it on fire.
He allegedly confessed to planning the burglary, in which he kicked the door in at the cabin.
Straatmann told the sheriff’s office that he was dragging out a tent that he intended to steal and the tent knocked over a gas can that was kept inside the home near the front door.
Straatmann claims he was lighting a cigarette while dragging the tent and he dropped his Zippo lighter while it was lit. The lighter landed on the gasoline that was coming out of the gas can and caused the entire house to catch fire, the probable cause statement says.
Straatmann said he left all the items he was taking and ran away from the cabin.
Franklin County Arson Investigator Jim Schuhmacher assisted with the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.