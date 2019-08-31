A Franklin County man accused of several felonies for terrorizing a woman over several months was taken into custody Wednesday evening following a six-hour standoff in an Owensville motel.
Tyler K. Bailey, 32, was charged earlier that day in Franklin County Associate Circuit with first-degree felony stalking.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, after 1 p.m. investigators tracked Bailey to the motel where he was holed up with a handgun.
Owensville police and the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and verified that Bailey’s truck was parked outside the motel room.
The Franklin County SWAT team responded to the scene at the request of police.
“He had barricaded himself in with a handgun, which we did recover,” said Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton. “We worked with the Gasconade Sheriff’s Office and Owensville PD and eventually our negotiators were successful in talking him (Bailey) out after about six hours.”
Bailey is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Previous Charges
Bailey was released from jail Aug. 23 after a $75,000 surety bond was posted for Aug. 12 felony charges of first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.
The sheriff’s office alleges Bailey forced his way into the Washington area home of the victim Sunday, Aug. 11, after he attempted to pick up his children.
According to a probable cause statement filed by the sheriff’s office, Bailey was told he was not welcome at the residence when he went there to pick up his children.
Bailey is accused of pushing the victim and going into the home. The victim got Bailey back outside when he took her phone after she threatened to call 911.
Bailey allegedly Tased the victim several times. He also punched her in the throat and then drew a handgun from his waist, pointing it at the victim, authorities allege. Bailey then fled the area to avoid arrest.
According to the probable cause statement, the victim located a GPS tracking device on her vehicle that authorities suspect was installed by Bailey. He also was ordered to wear an ankle bracelet as a condition of his release on bond, but he refused to wear the device.
A short time later, Bailey was spotted by a deputy on Highway 100 at A. Roy Drive. He began swerving in the car, causing substantial risk to other drivers and was driving over 120 miles per hour, authorities said.
Bailey was taken into custody in the 4000 block of Highway V where he parked the car. The deputy recovered the Taser and handgun.
July Charges
Bailey was charged July 26 with stalking for allegedly using a cellphone to watch a “live feed” of the same female victim while she was in her home.
Authorities allege Bailey broke into her home and hid a cellphone in an air vent. The cellphone was running a program to send Bailey a live feed from the victim’s residence.
At the time, the sheriff’s office stated that Bailey continually violated an ex parte against the 29-year-old victim.