The Missouri State Highway Patrol is expressing its gratitude to a Franklin County K-9 unit following the seizure of 6 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine.
Authorities seized several pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday.
Rollo, one of two dogs that make up the K-9 division with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, assisted state troopers with the arrest at 1 40 p.m.
Two Manchester, New Hampshire men, ages 35 and 36, were arrested about 1:40 p.m., according to a patrol arrest report.
The men were arrested for suspicion of possessing meth with the intent to deliver. The suspects were released from the Franklin County Jail at 1:55 p.m. Thursday following a 24-hour hold.
Their names have not been released pending formal charges.
