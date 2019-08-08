As the renovation and excavation at the Franklin County Jail are in full swing, the county commission is preparing to issue the second construction bond for the project and to refinance existing county bond debt.
On Tuesday, the commission voted to allow its underwriter Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., to begin shopping the bonds to interested parties to purchase.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the county has again received an A-plus financial rating, and he’s confident the bonding process will be smooth.
“The rating reflects the county’s financial status is good and healthy,” Brinker said. “Hopefully this will help us get a lower interest rate. We won’t know until it’s sold.”
The county issued the first jail construction bond for $10 million at a 4 percent interest rate last November toward the estimated $30 million jail/911 project.
The second bond for the jail was originally expected to be $15 million, but that number has risen to $21 million.
Brinker explained the county also is taking the opportunity to refinance other construction bonds in its debt portfolio and will seek an additional bond of $28 million.
“We hope to issue the bond within the next couple of weeks,” he said.
Debt
Unlike in the past, Franklin County voters have approved a permanent funding stream to pay for the jail renovation in the form of the Proposition P half-cent sales tax.
By having a dedicated revenue stream, the county is taking less financial risk than it did between 2005 and 2008 when it took on about $32.5 million in debt with the construction of the badly needed government and judicial buildings in Union.
According to the 2019 county budget, in 2005, the county issued $6,910,000 in certificates of participation (COP) for the construction of the new administration building. The building was completed in 2007.
In 2007, the county issued $18,450,000 in COP, of which $7,205,000 was for construction of the judicial center completed in 2008.
The additional $11,245,000 was used for converting county gravel roads to hard surface.
In 2008, the county issued $13,885,000 in COP for additional construction projects, including $1,412,019 for remodeling the historic courthouse, which was completed in 2010, $1.3 million went for updating the HVAC system at the jail and $10 million for the roads program.
An additional $1,172,981 went into a reserve fund.
In all, the COPs generated $39,230,000 in total debt.
Every year between 2013 and 2032, the county is making average payments of just under $3 million on the debt.
When the notes are paid off in April 2032, the county will have paid $53,745,093, which includes $14,515,093 in interest.
The payments are made each year on Oct. 1.
Funding Mechanism
When passed in April 2018, Proposition P was expected to generate $6 million per year.
Half of that will go toward debt service on the jail and the other $3 million will go toward law enforcement salaries.
Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson explained about $2.4 million annually will go toward the construction bonds. An additional $300,000 will go toward new jail staff and another $300,000 will go for 911 upgrades.
In 2018, the similar half-cent sales tax for general revenue generated just under $6.5 million, averaging $539,116 per month.
According to the county clerk’s office, the highest grossing month for a similar general revenue half-cent sales tax in 2018 was August when consumers generated $680,278.
The lowest grossing month in 2018 was April when only $414,007 came in.
Thus far in 2019, the Prop P sales tax is averaging $539,956 per month and if current economic trends continue, and depending on consumer confidence, the new tax is on track to generate $6.4 million in 2019 in new sales tax revenue.