The Franklin County Humane Society is working to find homes for a surplus of homeless pets at the shelter.
“Our shelter kennels are completely full with homeless dogs,” said Allison Mitchell, shelter manager.
Due to the high number of pets currently in its care, Mitchell said the humane society is getting creative with shelter space in order to house all of the dogs.
“We have dogs housed in our room we usually use exclusively for people to get acquainted with a pet,” she said. “We have a dog behind our front desk and I even have a sweet little dog in my office that I share with our bookkeeper.”
The Petober Adoption event features a reduced fee of $50 for all dogs six months and older. Cats and kittens can be adopted for a discounted fee of $40.
The adoption fee for black cats is a special discount of $20.
“Black cats struggle to get adopted during October because of Halloween superstitions, but they are filled with just as much love as other homeless cats,” Mitchell said.
Standard adoption fees normally range from $95 for cats to $180 for puppies. Puppies that are six months and younger do not have discounted fees during this event.
The reduced Petober fees include the same services as standard adoption fees: vaccinations, health tests, spay or neuter services, microchip identification to prevent lost pets and a free follow-up veterinary exam at Pet Station.
Information about adoptions can be found on Facebook at Franklin County Humane Society – MO at fchsmo.org or by calling 636-583-4300.
“If you aren’t able to adopt, we are always looking for supporters to sponsor a pet by paying the adoption fee in order to help it get adopted sooner,” Mitchell said.
Individuals or organizations interested in sponsoring an FCHS pet can contact the shelter at 636-583-4300.
Donations are always welcome to help care for the homeless pets.
The next volunteer orientation will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, from 2 to 3 p.m. at 1222 W. Main St. in Union.