After 31 years of late night fire investigations and many other responsibilities at the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Jim Schuhmacher retired Tuesday.
Schuhmacher, special investigator for the office, is set to begin the next chapter of his life, he said.
“This has been a good ride,” he commented. “I couldn’t ask for anything more in this profession.”
Schuhmacher was first hired by former Franklin County Prosecutor Gordon Upchurch in his first term. He also worked for former prosecutor Dave Tobben, who went on to become an associate circuit judge, and then a second term for Upchurch. Schuhmacher then worked with Bob Parks, who served as prosecutor for 20 years. When Schuhmacher hangs up his hat, he will have worked for Matt Becker, current prosecutor, for one year.
According to Schuhmacher, he never knew what to expect when he started his day.
“I can come in some days with the whole day planned, and then I have to drop it all,” he said. “That’s what keeps it interesting.”
The majority of Schuhmacher’s expertise and training are in arson and fire investigations, but there was much more to his duties.
“I help in criminal — felony or misdemeanor — investigations to locate a lot of witnesses,” Schuhmacher said.
For example, if a witness has moved out of state, it is Schuhmacher’s responsibility to locate witnesses to subpoena them to a trial or a hearing.
“A lot of that falls on my shoulders too,” he added.
Schuhmacher said he and his wife, Jan, who also is retired, may travel some now that he will have free time.
He added that there could be opportunities to continue work in the private sector.
“I will take a month off and then decide what to do — it is time,” Schuhmacher said.
Fire Investigations
When it comes to fire investigations, Schuhmacher responds to a scene when he is requested by any of the nine fire districts or departments in the county.
“I would look into their (fire districts’) initial determination and if it was correct, I would normally assist the insurance company,” he said.
“I would make sure we were seeing the same thing and that we were on the same path.”
Schuhmacher added that he worked well with firefighters and chiefs throughout the county.
“I had a great working relationship with the districts and departments, and they were always willing to work with me,” he said.
Schuhmacher, a self-declared “big coffee drinker,” said firefighters are aware of his love for the drink and oftentimes would bring a pot to the fire scene.
In addition to fire crews, Schuhmacher worked with investigators and other law enforcement officers from many agencies, including the task force.
He added that teamwork is key to solving cases.
Teamwork
According to Schuhmacher, local law enforcement and fire agencies have been instrumental in his work.
That includes the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. He added that from Sheriff Gary Toelke and Maj. Mike Copeland, to the current Sheriff Steve Pelton and Maj. T.J. Wild, the administrators all have been crucial during investigations.
“If I was working on something large — because I am a one-man operation — the sheriff’s department and munis (municipal police) were very helpful,” he said. “You don’t solve anything with just one person.”
Experience
Schuhmacher graduated in 1975 from Central Missouri State University, now called University of Central Missouri, in Warrensburg, with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration.
He worked as a senior special investigator for Fire Consulting & Case Review International, Inc., in Shawnee Mission, Kan., where he would conduct numerous fire and insurance loss investigations for insurance companies, attorneys, corporations and individuals.
Schuhmacher was an investigator with Pyr-Tech, Inc., Collinsville, Ill., where he conducted numerous fire and insurance loss investigations for insurance companies and attorneys. He also worked as an adjuster for USFG Insurance Company, St. Louis, for the auto/property damage unit.
He has completed numerous training sessions and attended conferences and seminars. He has been a certified fire investigator with the International Association of Arson Investigators from 1986 to today.
In addition, he has testified as an expert in fire causation in both criminal and civil trials. He also has judicial recognition as an expert at the state and federal levels.
Schuhmacher has served as a consultant to insurance companies in reviewing and assessing fire investigations, and has served as a consultant to the prosecutor’s office in the criminal prosecution of arson cases.
Schuhmacher is a member of professional organizations such as the Missouri Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators. He is the past secretary, board member and a current life member of the group.
He also is a member of the Missouri Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
Awards
In 1985, Schuhmacher was recognized by the St. Clair County Task Force for outstanding contribution to a fire investigation. He also was recognized by the National Board of Fire Service Professional qualifications in 1996.
Schuhmacher was named the Investigator of the Year by the Missouri Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators.
The United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Missouri, presented Schuhmacher with two different Distinguished Service awards in 2001 and 2005.
The first was for his work on an investigation and the subsequent prosecution of the suspect in an arson case. The second award was his participation in an investigation of robbery, murder, kidnapping, arson and extortion.
Schuhmacher was presented the Outstanding Achievement Award in 2010 by the Missouri Chapter of the National Society of Professional Insurance Investigators. Then in 2011, he was named a “certified fire investigator” by the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications.