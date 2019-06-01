For the second year in a row, the Franklin County Fair will take place in June.
The 2019 version of the annual event kicks off Thursday, June 6, at the fairgrounds in Union. The event will run through Sunday, June 9.
The four-day Fair had traditionally been held in July until last year. Because of a scheduling issue with the tractor pulls, the Fair board opted to move the 2018 event up a month.
The results from the June Fair were good. Robby Keen, the 2018 Fair chairman, called the event a success and said holding the Fair in June might be the trend going forward.
Earlier this year, 2019 Fair Chairman Zach Mentz notified the city that the Fair would once again be held in June.
Thursday Events
The Fair kicks off Thursday, but will not start with the traditional opening parade.
Because of the Memorial Day parade and the June 2 Franklin County Bicentennial, organizers opted against holding a third parade in such a short time frame.
FFA Farm Mechanics will check in from 8 to 10 a.m., but the gates won’t open until 5 p.m. Thursday. At that time, Agriland will be open until 10 p.m.
Carnival rides will run from 5:30 to 10 p.m. The pig scramble registration is set for 5 to 6:30 with the event starting at 7 p.m.
Also at 7 p.m. will be the annual Franklin County Fair Queen Contest and the D-Class horseshoe tournament.
Karaoke will begin in the entertainment tent at 7 p.m.
A photo scavenger hunt is scheduled for 8:30 p.m and the grounds are set to close at 11 p.m.
Friday Events
Day Two of the Fair will kick off at 7 a.m. Friday when the main gates open. The rabbit, poultry, sheep, and goat check-in will then run from 7 to 9 a.m.
The 4-H FFA animal shows will run throughout the morning. The Friday shows are sheep (8:30 a.m.), goat (9:30 a.m.), rabbit (11 a.m.) and poultry (2 p.m.).
Agriland will be open at 5 p.m. Carnival rides are set to run from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m.
At 6 p.m. a coed horseshoe tournament is scheduled. At 7 p.m. the fifth annual demolition derby will take place. At the same time, a pedal tractor pull is planned.
The power wheels demo derby is set for 8 p.m. Also at 8 p.m. is the Twinkie-eating contest.
Steven Wooley and The Groove will be performing from 8 p.m. to midnight when the grounds close.
Saturday Schedule
The main gates will open at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 8.
The first event of the day is at 9 a.m. with a horseshoe tournament.
At 10 a.m. the swine show will begin. The dairy cattle show is set for noon.
Agriland, concessions and carnival rides open at 1 p.m. The rides will close at 4:30 p.m.
A horseshoe tournament is scheduled for 1 p.m. and a washer tournament will be at 2 p.m.
The bucket calf show will be at 2 p.m. and the beef show at 4 p.m.
The cornhole tournament starts at 5 p.m.
At 6 p.m. the semi truck pull will begin. From 6 to 11:30 p.m. the carnival rides will open.
The seventh annual Leonard Brautigam Memorial MMTTPA Truck and Tractor pull starts at 7 p.m.
A fish-eating contest is set for 7:30 p.m. From 8 p.m. to midnight The Tall Poppies will be performing.
The grounds close at midnight.
Sunday Events
The final day of the Fair opens at 8 a.m. Sunday.
A Class C horseshoe tournament will start at 10 a.m. The 4-H archery contest will follow at 11 a.m.
The annual antique tractor pull will begin at 1 p.m.
Rides will be open from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The third annual Kent Kundert Memorial Field Class tractor pull will start at 3:30 p.m.
The annual baby contest will take place at 4:30 p.m. Steve Leslie will provide the entertainment from 4 to 8 p.m.
Carnival rides will be open from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and then from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
A pie-eating contest is set for 5:30 p.m. The grounds are set to close at 10 p.m.