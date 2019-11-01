When county voters agreed to make the half-cent road and bridge sales tax permanent in 2008, one provision was that the county set aside 5 percent of the revenue each year for grants to municipalities and special road districts.
On Thursday, it was decided five entities in Franklin County will get a share of $320,000 to be used for road projects.
Any municipality in Franklin County can make requests for the money. This year, Washington Special Road District, and the cities of Union, Pacific, St. Clair and New Haven all applied for the grants and received awards.
One rule for the grants is the amount requested can’t exceed more than 50 percent of the total project cost.
Projects submitted for the county this year totaled $396,943, so members of the Franklin County Transportation Committee had to discuss where the cuts had to be made.
The Washington Special Road District made the largest request for $153,786 for continued work on the Pottery road widening and improvement.
The city of Union applied for two projects, one of which was $25,000 for a design study for the Highway 47 intersection with Highway 50.
The second was an additional $43,156 for pavement widening and construction of sidewalks on Ko Ko Beach Road.
The city of Pacific asked for $75,000 for resurfacing projects on two streets in that community.
St. Clair and New Haven both requested $50,000 each for several different road projects.
After some discussion, the committee voted to cut the Washington Special Road District’s request in half, awarding it $76,843 and funded the other project to the requested full amount.
Future
Although the committee does have bylaws that are followed, concessions have been made in the past to allow specific communities to receive more funding to complete projects.
These decisions are voted on after discussion and members are usually in agreement and work toward the betterment of their neighboring communities.
Planning for the future, Washington city engineer Jonathan Nilges mentioned capping all future funding awards at $50,000 each and then banking the remaining funds each year to go toward the impending Highway 47 projects up and down the 13-mile corridor.
Although it is not part of the Highway 47 corridor, Pacific city administrator Steve Roth said he would be in favor of Nilges’ idea since the committee in the past has agreed to put money toward regional projects like the Washington bridge.
There was some consternation from Richard Ray, representing the small community of Oak Grove Village.
Ray, who has been on the committee for some time, said its original purpose was to make monies available for the smaller communities, which do not have the tax bases the larger cities do.
He added the committee keeps changing the bylaws to fit whatever it decides to do.
“When the committee was formed the smaller communities could get 60 percent of their projects funded,” Ray said. “Now, they want to cut that back to 40 percent for everyone.”
Oak Grove Village has only applied for one project in the past 10 years.
In 2017, more county transportation money went to the community of 508 residents than any of the other 10 entities on the countywide committee.
The committee voted unanimously to award about $82,000 will go to the small municipality for a project which will include the installation of sidewalks, curbs, gutters and new lighting along East Springfield Road.