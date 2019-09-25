Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says a tentative agreement has been reached with the Operating Engineers Local 513 to resume work at the county jail and 911 construction site, but isn’t happy about the whole situation.
Last Thursday, the union began to picket against plumbing subcontractor QuesTec, a nonunion company alleging they were not paying their employees the proper wage for their work on the site.
Due to the picket KJU Construction Inc. and K&N Steel, both union companies, would not cross the picket line in solidarity and workdays have been lost.
According to Brinker, a letter was sent to the union Monday night and accord was reached.
As of Tuesday morning two separate entrances had been established at the site. One for union contractors and one for nonunion.
“This is not a wage issue at all,” Brinker said. “It’s about having a nonunion entity on the site. That’s my suspicion.”
Brinker reiterated his past statement that the wage issues posted on a sign by the union were false.
“All of the companies have signed contracts to perform work,” Brinker said. “God forbid someone else put up another false sign.”
Although one picketer was still in place midday Tuesday, they had moved their picket line from Highway V near the entrance to the adult detention center and sheriff’s department entrances up to the gate at the rear of the work site behind the existing jail facility.
Although they were never blocking the entrance on Highway V, Brinker said the picket activities had been causing sight line issues with sheriff’s department and civilian vehicles coming in and out of the facility.
Brinker added the two companies striking in solidarity were not working Tuesday morning, but were supposed to return to work at the site sometime that afternoon.
Issues
Brinker said the county received a call two weeks ago from the union asking about a nonunion worker operating a piece of heavy equipment on the job site.
“The county went to the nth degree to make sure local contractors were used, but we can’t mandate they would all be union workers,” Brinker said.
Brinker added there is no way the county can pay less than prevailing wage and if it is violated, there would be severe monetary penalties imposed.
“As long as QuesTec is paying prevailing wage, there is no offense,” Brinker said. “The contractors will have to make up any days missed during the work stoppage.”
Brinker added the county internally reviewed the wages being paid to the QuesTec employees and they are above the mandated prevailing wage average.
“We looked at both plumbers and plumbers working as operators and they were both significantly higher,” Brinker said.