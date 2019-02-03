People spoke in favor and in opposition of a proposed concrete plant on property near Pacific Thursday, Jan. 31, at the Franklin County Commission public hearing.
In December, the Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission approved the rezoning request by a 7-1 vote for Landvatter Enterprises, LLC. Commissioners Jay Schultehenrich, Mike Klenke and Kyle Dubbert were absent from the meeting.
Roger Landvatter of Landvatter Enterprises, LLC, is seeking to rezone approximately 12.68 acres located at Old Route 66/West Osage Street near Pacific from community development to CA3, community business.
Landvatter plans to open a concrete plant on the property. He currently has a concrete plant located in Kirkwood next to residential homes and has a concrete plant in St. Charles.
The properties between Old Route 66 and Old Gray Summit Road are zoned community development, Planning Director Scottie Eagan said. The properties across Old Route 66 and south of Interstate 44 are zoned commercial activity, highway service.
She added these properties are not part of a subdivision, but there are subdivisions surrounding Landvatter’s property to the west, south and southeast. There is a proposed 12-acre buffer between the residential area and the proposed concrete plant.
The county commission will announce its decision at a later date.
In Favor
Damian Struzzi, an attorney on behalf of Landvatter, presented maps to the commission of where the concrete plant would go and surrounding businesses of the property.
“The applicant’s use is not too much different than what’s there now,” he said.
Struzzi addressed concerns that have been mentioned in the past about noise and pollution the plant may have on the environment expressed by neighboring residents and officials from the Shaw Nature Reserve.
He said Landvatter would have to meet requirements set by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) concerning air quality and water runoff.
“If the applicant was to put a concrete batch plant on this property, you would have to comply with Department of Natural Resources for both air quality and water runoff from the property,” Struzzi said.
He also submitted a letter where Landvatter worked with residents near the Kirkwood plant about noise complaints and issues addressed by DNR. He said Landvatter’s concrete plant complies with the CA3 zone and the county’s master plan.
“It would be for the betterment of Franklin County’s economic development with a limited detriment to any of its neighbors,” Struzzi said.
Richard Ward, who said he has experience in urban planning and economic development, spoke positively about the Kirkwood concrete plant, which is also near residential homes.
“The coexistence of that plant with the surrounding residences area is really amazing,” he said. “I’m sure there have been rough edges at times, but it works.”
He recommended the commission to visit the Kirkwood site. Ward added that the proposed concrete plant will have no impact on the Shaw Nature Reserve and no impact on the nearby homes.
Tom Kelpe, owner of Kelpe Contracting, Inc., spoke in favor of the proposed concrete plant. He said there are not many concrete businesses in Franklin County.
“Material delivery is a big thing. Concrete material is a perishable product,” Kelpe said.
He said although there are ready-mix plants in Washington and Union, the location of Landvatter’s concrete plant would be in an ideal location.
“They run a clean operation,” Kelpe said.
In Opposition
Six people spoke in opposition of the concrete plant, including neighboring resident Mavis Huff. She said her home is where children were raised and where her son plans on living in the future.
“The area is beautiful. We’re a very close-knit neighborhood,” Huff said.
She added that her neighbors may move away due to pollution from the plant and she is worried that the pollution will affect her health. She mentioned she has breathing problems and has had open heart surgery.
She asked what kind of guarantee Landvatter will provide that there will always be a buffer between the plant and the subdivisions.
“This is not industrial, this is residential,” Huff said.
She asked the commission to not approve the rezone request.
Quinn Long, director of the Shaw Nature Reserve, said the noise and dust from the plant would be a detriment to the visitors of the reserve.
“I would respectfully urge the members of the commission to think cautiously about the sustainable growth and economic prosperity of our region and to take the long view,” he said.
“And to be cautious to avoid rezoning that might compromise the very quality of life that makes this area so desirable as our neighbors on Gray Summit Road have expressed.”
Sarah Willey, with Great Rivers Environmental Law Center, read complaint letters from residents who live near the Kirkwood concrete plant about noise levels.
Kathleen Henry, an attorney with Great Rivers Environmental Law Center, asked the commission to read a binder with 54 exhibits that was submitted to the county planning and zoning commission.
She added the rezoning violates the due process of equal protection clauses of the U.S. and Missouri constitutions. She argued that the proposed development belongs in an industrial development and not in CA3.
Additionally, Henry mentioned a noise violation filed by St. Louis County. Struzzi said Landvatter’s company was not found to be in violation, and there was a citation, which was disputed and dropped.
“Mr. Landvatter has worked with his neighbors in Kirkwood and tried to do what he could to meet their concerns,” Struzzi said.
He added that the road that residents use to get to their homes will not be used by Landvatter, Enterprises. He mentioned that there are other industrial uses around the Shaw Nature Reserve, and said he does not believe the concrete plant would affect the reserve.
A public hearing also was held at the Nov. 20 county planning and zoning meeting where several neighboring residents of the property expressed concern about noise, pollution and traffic that the plant could cause.